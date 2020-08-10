ANGOLA — Autumn is known for its shorter days, colorful leafy landscapes and cool, crisp nights, but Americans looking forward to these fall staples may need to wait a little longer this year as summer lingers across much of the United States, including northeast Indiana.
The autumnal equinox will mark the official changing of the seasons with fall kicking off on Tuesday, Sept. 22. This may seem like a long ways away for some, but AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters have been busy for weeks analyzing global weather patterns and different forecasting tools to paint a picture of what weather will unfold across the United States in the coming months. The team is led by Paul Pastelok, a senior meteorologist who has been with AccuWeather for nearly three decades.
One big factor being taken into consideration for the 2020 U.S. fall forecast is the development of La Niña. This is a phenomenon in which the ocean near the equator of the Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal, a change that can influence the global weather pattern. La Niña is the opposite of El Niño.
Even with the changing of the seasons in September, it may still feel like summer for many across the U.S. as warm weather holds strong over much of the country. October will be a major turning point in the season for temperatures in the central and northwestern U.S., while residents near the Atlantic and Gulf coasts remain vigilant amid a very active hurricane season.
It has been a warm summer for much of the Midwest and Northeast, and the heat is showing no signs of stopping through the first part of fall.
“The heat waves that we’ve seen that have been very impressive over the summer season are going to linger into September,” Pastelok said. This could mean more 90-degree days for cities that have roasted in the summer heat.
The prolonged summer-like warmth will not just be limited to the big cities. Areas farther inland across the Northeast and westward over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes could experience spells of record-challenging warmth during the first half of autumn. This could include Cleveland, Detroit and Cincinnati.
Some may not like the extended warmth, but this could prove to be beneficial for some businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A great many restaurants have expanded outdoor seating areas to allow for more guests to dine at the same time while maintaining social distancing guidelines and any prolonged warmth will allow these restaurants to keep revenue coming in for an extended period.
As the calendar turns to October, families may start to think of trips to take in the colorful landscapes transformed by fall foliage, even if that means staying closer to home this year. However, the best of the colors may occur about two weeks behind schedule this year.
