ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a youth outreach at 218 W. Maumee St., has closed.
Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Executive Director Tom Adamson said the facility will be closed “for an indefinite period of time.”
Programming at Cahoots is suspended, however spring break lunches will be served next week as planned.
To-go meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be handed out at the entrance of Cahoots.
