INDIANAPOLIS — After hitting "high" spread a week ago, Indiana's flu rating has dropped back to "moderate" after falling slightly.
Flu rates are running lower than their historical average at this point in time, although still well above what they were last year when the state saw very little impact from flu amid the larger COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 14th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Jan. 8, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatients providers was 2.81%, down from 3.24% a week ago.
That report entailed 1,582 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities, with about 80% being patients younger than 50.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also fell to 2.76%, down from 3.32% the week prior.
Those rates dropped the state's rating back to "moderate" for this week, after it spent one week in the "high" range last week. Spread had been graded moderate for two weeks prior to the blip up.
Flu activity is running lower than in most years at this point, as flu typically takes off at the end of December and then stays elevated through March or April.
The current flu rates are the third lowest over the past seven years, surpassed by the mild 2015-16 season and the 2020-21 season during the first year of the pandemic.
Rates typically run around 4% at this time of year, but then take a different trajectory. In more severe years, activity typically rises from that point and stays higher throughout the remainder of winter. In milder years, flu activity may hold around that level for weeks before trailing off as spring approaches.
Indiana did record two new deaths attributable to flu this week, taking the state's death toll for this flu season to eight so far.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
