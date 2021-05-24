ANGOLA — Steuben County REMC is holding its annual meeting virtually again this year due to ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting for officers has begun online and there will be portions of the meeting held in segments online and available through the REMC’s YouTube channel.
“Unfortunately, with some of the restrictions still in place, we’re forced to have our meeting virtually again this year,” said Josh Durbin, REMC member services director.
Typically the REMC annual meeting is a large gathering of member families, staff, officers and board members. The event features a picnic meal and entertainment and fun activities for children.
Updates about the meeting are being shared through YouTube (search for Steuben County REMC), the website remcsteuben.com and through SmartHub, the REMC’s account management portal.
Officers up for election or reelection include:
District 4 — Mike Kurtz
District 5 — Carter Snider
District 8 — Larry Jack
Results of the election will be announced on June 12. People can also see reports from the annual meeting at remcsteuben.com.
If you have any questions contact Steuben County REMC at 665-3563 or email Brittney.Holden@remcsteuben.com.
A video of the 2020 annual meeting is also available through the REMC’s website.
