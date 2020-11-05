- By Steve Garbacz
- INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County recorded its 14th death from COVID-19, the third in the last two weeks.
- That came amid another record day for Indiana, as the state surged over 4,000 cases in one day for the first time ever and hospitalizations rose again to a new high point.
- The death occurred on Wednesday, according to the state data, the first death since Oct. 23.
- The patient who died was a person 80 years or older, according to the state’s demographic data.
- All 14 deaths tallied by the state for DeKalb County have been patients age 60 or older, with two deaths among people in their 60s, four deaths of patients in their 70s and eight deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
- The four-county area has been seeing a handful of deaths recently as hospitalization numbers have risen locally and across the state. About 1-in-6 patients historically who enter the hospital for COVID-19 die, so rising hospitalizations is generally a good indicator of rising deaths.
- DeKalb County has seen one of the largest increases in COVID-19 in the region in recent weeks. The county added almost 400 cases in October, an increase of 78% in the month, and new case counts have been rising even more sharply so far in November.
- Once the county with the lowest case count in the four-county area, DeKalb has surged into the No. 2 position recently, with only Noble County ahead in all-time cases.
- DeKalb County, like every county in northeast Indiana, received an orange rating in this week’s COVID-19 transmission ratings from the state, indicating moderate to high spread of the virus in the community. In total, just over 3-in-4 of all 92 counties were rated in the orange this week as COVID-19 transmits widely across Indiana.
- That wide transmission was evident again on Thursday as the state’s case count keeps rising upward, breaking through the 4,000-per-day ceiling to hit 4,412 cases on Thursday.
- One month ago, the state had not only never had a day over 2,000 cases, but hadn’t had a day clock in at more than 1,500 cases, which shows the major rise in activity since the end of September.
- The 4,412 cases was a new all-time record, surpassing the previous record set on Wednesday.
- Cases have been trending at record highs all this week and case counts usually hit their biggest on Friday and Saturday, meaning Indiana may not have even hit its newest peak yet this week.
- The record case count came on very high testing at more than 41,000 total tests, but positivity keeps rising, hitting 10.74%, up from 10.04% on Wednesday. Positivity has now been over 10% four consecutive days this week.
- Indiana has set 5% positivity as a benchmark that it wants to — and used to — be below, but this week has been double that goal.
- It’s not just cases still hitting record highs as Indiana’s total hospital census rose to another record high, continuing its highest-ever upward climb this week. As of Wednesday, there were 1,948 patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment.
- A month ago, that number had just cracked 1,000 for the first time since May, but there’s been no slowdown in the increase of serious cases, either.
- Deaths were also high on Thursday, with 45 more Hoosiers losing their lives to the virus. The average daily death count so far in November is almost 35 people per day, an increase from the 22 per day average in October.
- Locally, case counts are still spiking, with three counties in the four-county area adding more than 20 new cases Thursday.
- DeKalb County added 34 new cases, while Steuben County was up 29, LaGrange County had 21 more and Noble County added 18.
- The new cases in DeKalb County launched it past 1,000 cases all time to 1,023 total. LaGrange County is getting close to breaking the 1,000 mark at 951 total and Noble County is nearing 1,500 at 1,484.
- No new deaths were reported outside of DeKalb County. Noble County remains at 35 deaths all-time, LaGrange County has had 17 and Steuben County 10.
