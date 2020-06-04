INDIANAPOLIS — Noble and LaGrange counties posted double-digit new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, continuing a recent spike in coronavirus in the two counties.
Noble County added another 17 cases as of Thursday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health, taking its overall total to 268.
LaGrange County had another significant increase, adding 14 more cases to a total of 116 all time.
DeKalb County, which had also been showing a short spike, had only one new case and Steuben County, which hasn't seen new rapid growth in positive tests, also increased one case.
Since Memorial Day — a day after Indiana advanced to Stage 3 of its five-step reopening plan — Noble County has added 83 cases, an increase of 44.9%. LaGrange County's increase has been even larger, nearly doubling from 60 to 116, an increase of 93.3%.
On Wednesday, LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin raised an alarm about the rapid rise in cases locally, stating that since the holiday weekend, he's felt like people have simply quit the safety precautions that they had been practicing for the prior two months.
"I'm concerned that people are not practicing social distancing, they're not wearing their masks and they're not practicing good hand washing. It’s just that simple, yet people are not doing it," Pechin said.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff issued a statement at the end of last week advising residents that COVID-19 is now being detected in multiple parts of the county as well as in places outside of long-term care facilities, which had driven most of the county's increase in cases in April and May.
"New positive cases are being reported daily over multiple parts of the county with exposures related to long-term care and other healthcare facilities, but also personal service and manufacturing businesses," Gaff said.
With Indiana as a whole only logging 384 new cases on Thursday from the day prior, the 31 new cases in Noble and LaGrange counties represents 8.1% of the state's total for the day.
The two counties only represent 1.3% of Indiana's total population.
No new deaths have been reported locally, with counts remaining at 21 in Noble, two in LaGrange and Steuben and one in DeKalb counties to date. As a state, Indiana logged 20 additional deaths as of Thursday's report.
Testing was at a high level as of Thursday, with the state processing just over 7,400 COVID-19 tests for the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.