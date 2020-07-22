Central Noble to reopen with in-person and virtual options

ALBION — Social distancing, mask requirements for traditional school and an online alternative round out Central Noble Community Schools’ reopening guidelines.
On Tuesday evening, the Central Noble school board and Superintendent Troy Gaff convened at the elementary’s multipurpose room and approved the reopening in a split 3-2 vote.
Eric Custer, John Fitzpatrick and Mark Mawhorter voted to approve the guidelines, while Jason Schoeff and Erin Schoeff voted against them.
Both Jason and Erin said they disagree with a “mandate” to make students wear masks when it’s not possible to social distance.
“I think people should have the freedom to make their own decisions,” Jason Schoeff said. “It’s not so much I’m anti-mask. I’m more pro-freedom.”
Erin Schoeff said her decision to vote no wasn’t an easy one.
“When it was a recommendation, I didn’t have a problem with that,” Erin said. “I have a problem with a mandate.”
The discussion Tuesday turned out to be a moot point by Wednesday afternoon, when Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a mandate for mask use in public spaces and in schools for all faculty and staff and students third grade and older to take effect on Monday.
In Central Noble’s reopening plans as they were approved Tuesday, masks will be required in situations where social distancing isn’t possible, like on the bus, in common areas and hallways, and possibly in the cafeteria at times.
In those areas, Central Noble has decreased the number of students who will be together at once.
For instance, at the Jr./Sr. High School, students will be staggered when dismissed from classes. Three grade levels will be dismissed first, followed by four grade levels two minutes later.
Travel from class to the cafeteria will be staggered, as well.
Riding the bus to school will be different, too. At Central Noble, bus drivers will have to wear a face covering of their choice and disinfect the bus daily, with an additional weekly deep clean.
Students riding the bus will have assigned seating based on family groups. When buses get to school, they will be dismissed one bus at a time, with each school entering through a designated door.
Students will only be allowed one morning stop and one evening stop and won’t be able to bring friends home on the bus.
Unlike West Noble, which is sending kids to school traditionally four days a week and utilizing virtual school on Fridays, Central Noble will utilize the full week for either traditional, in-person instruction or virtual learning, similar to the approach East Noble is taking.
If, despite social distancing and sanitation efforts, students or staff test positive for COVID-19, they will have to wait 10 days after symptoms first appeared to come back to school.
Central Noble will have its own separate COVID-19 clinic to manage these cases.
At the meeting, Gaff said the school had re-surveyed parents about their feelings on reopening.
Out of 393 respondents, 98% said they were planning on sending their kids back to school in the fall, either in-person or online.
The survey asked parents to differentiate what kind of education they preferred for their students this school year. Out of that, 74% said they preferred face-to-face, traditional school, while 26% wanted virtual learning.
Central Noble also asked district parents about masks. They survey asked parents if they would still send their kids to school if masks were used for things like bus rides, passing periods and small group settings.
From that question, 78% said yes, and 90 respondents commented. Gaff said more than 30 were opposed to masks or were indifferent, and 17 were in favor of them.
The new survey also asked about internet access and connectivity. Most respondents said they had access, at about 95%. However, 40% said they had trouble watching live streams with their connection.
In a previous survey Central Noble sent to parents, the district asked if they would send their kids back to school if masks were required. Of those, 40% said they would not.
Gaff also demonstrated some new safety precautions the school will take in sanitizing.
Custodians will be using electrostatic sprayers to sanitize surfaces with spray that clings to surfaces. HVAC filters have been upgraded to ultra-filtering MERV-13s and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the buildings.
As for sports, Gaff said the district hasn’t decided if students attending virtual school will be eligible to participate.
Online students at East Noble cannot play sports, but virtual learners at West Noble can.
