ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging Heritage Club will remain closed until Jan. 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Denise Kreais announced Tuesday in a news release.
STAR Public Transportation will continue operating during normal business hours.
“This was a very difficult decision, but we feel that now more than ever the safety of our senior community during the up rise of the pandemic and the flu season upon us, our number one priority is to those most vulnerable,” said Kreais. “While we have continued to take all precautionary steps to ensure our senior participants and our center have been safe, I feel that closing is in the best interest for our senior community. Our office will remain open for calls and to assist in any way possible residents 60 and older.”
Kreais invited people to continue following the Council on Aging Facebook page, @steubencoa, as there will still be holiday events planned such as a drive-through Christmas luncheon.
Extra precautions have been put in place for STAR. All riders are asked to wear a mask and to refrain from using the service if feeling ill or battling a fever.
“Our number one priority is to serve our residents with safe transportation, and we want to ensure all passengers and our drivers remain protected during this time,” she said.
Anyone with questions can contact the office, 665-8191. Additional updates will also be posted on the Council on Aging website, steubencoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.