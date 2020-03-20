LaGrange postpones Town Clean Up Days
LAGRANGE— LaGrange officials announced Thursday that Town Clean Up Days have been postponed.
The annual event allows town residents to bring items for disposal to the town garage. That event was scheduled to take place this year on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. No make up day was announced.
