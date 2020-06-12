FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two flights planned for September and October. They were rescheduled flights originally planned for the spring of 2020.
“After thorough consideration, the board of directors of the Honor Flight Network has ordered all Honor Flights scheduled for the remainder of 2020 be postponed until calendar year 2021,” the group said in a news release.
“Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, as a member of the Honor Flight Network, will comply with the mandate. The COVID-19 virus has had a significant impact on us as individuals and as a nation.”
“The safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the number one priority for Honor Flight,” said Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert. “Our veterans are among the most vulnerable of the population as it relates to serious complications and death from COVID-19 and, as a result of this, it is just not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor at this juncture.”
Veterans and guardians who originally were scheduled for the April 29 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled automatically for the April 28, 2021, Honor Flight.
Veterans and guardians who originally were scheduled for the May 20 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled automatically for the May 26, 2021, Honor Flight.
Changes to the schedule still are possible. For information, people can visit the website hfnei.org or Facebook for updates or call Honor Flight at 633-0049.
