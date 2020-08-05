INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s positivity rate is up again on a day when overall new cases came down, but testing also came down at a larger rate.
As of Wednesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 720 new cases of COVID-19, down from the day prior, but that came on significantly lower testing of just just over 10,000, more than 3,000 tests fewer than the day before.
Because of the drop in testing, the one-day positivity rate was 7.16%, the highest in the past week.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days has leveled off after a steady increase throughout July, but the state has also seen its testing numbers stall and fall off at the same time.
After hitting a new all-time high of 996 cases on July 24, new cases haven’t gone any higher. On July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1, the state logged more than 900 cases all three days, with testing numbers above 15,000 all three days.
But after that testing has clocked in around 13,000 on Sunday and Tuesday, just above 10,000 on Wednesday and just shy on 9,000 on Monday. And three of those four days had higher positivity rates than any time when cases and testing was higher.
The state also logged 11 deaths on Wednesday, as the state has been showing a small increase in new deaths recently.
From July 1 to July 14, Indiana recorded double digit deaths just four times across 13 days. Since then, however, the state has logged double-digit deaths 14 of 23 days.
That being said, the increased haven’t been large — there was only one day of 20 deaths and nine of the 14 days have been less than 15 deaths.
Locally, northeast Indiana continues to see little new COVID-19 activity in comparison to the rest of the state.
On Wednesday, LaGrange County added three new cases, while Steuben County was up two and Noble and DeKalb counties each added just one new case.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, a day after Noble County recorded its 29th death.
Noble County sits at 29 deaths overall, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
