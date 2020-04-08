KENDALLVILLE — With three three-dimensional printers running in corner of his bedroom Tucker Martin is doing his part to supply personal protective equipment to health care workers during the “Hunker Down Hoosiers” executive order.
Martin, a sophomore at East Noble High School, said his three printers have been working non-stop for the past week. In that time he has made 100 face shields for medical personnel.
To help speed up production Martin borrowed two 3-D printers from East Noble art teacher Chad Moore.
“I have been fortunate to be able to run more than one (3-D printer),” Martin said.
It takes between 50-minutes to an hour to make one face shield band.
Martin is utilizing a pattern he found online to print the bands for the face shields, before placing the shields on the PPEs.
He said he came up with the idea after perusing the internet during this quarantine.
Martin who wants pursue an engineering career after high school, didn’t know what to expect when he started turning out the face shields.
“I am surprised the amount of people that has reached out to me,” he said. “Many of them are telling me how bad they need them.”
Earlier this week Martin donated some 60 completed face shields to Miller’s Merry Manor, in LaGrange. He has also donated face shields to those who need them in Noble County and has sent five to South Carolina.
Martin plans to continue to make face shields and bands as long as the need and the supplies are available. Out of each roll of filament he can make about 45 shield bands.
He said he got into 3-D printing because he has always loved computers. He purchased his first 3-D printer in eighth grade.
“I just love it,” he said.
At East Noble High School Martin is a member of the school’s robotics team and eSports club.
He said the worst thing about the school being closed was it ended the robotics season.
Martin said anyone in need of a face shield can contact him at tuckermartin8@gmail.com. He is currently pricing them at $2 each to cover the cost of materials. Donations are also accepted to help him continue with his production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.