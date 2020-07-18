INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hit the second-highest ever single-day mark of new cases, continuing an increase in cases during July.
Indiana reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, only the third time the state has topped 800 and the second-highest one-day total of all time.
The only time cases have been higher was back on April 27, when the state had its all-time high of 949 cases.
The high number came on a day when Indiana processed just over 9,800 tests, for a positivity rate of 8.56%, higher than recent days. Indiana’s positivity rate had been as low as 3% in late June.
The state also logged 17 new deaths, the highest since 19 deaths on July 7.
Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been steadily increasing since hitting low points in late June. Cases and positivity rates have been up and the total number of patients in hospitals is about 200 higher than it was at its low point in June.
Hospital capacity remains good for both intensive care unit beds and ventilators, so the state still has room to treat new patients who may be arriving.
Indiana remains in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan, a half-step shy of full reopening. Gov. Eric Holcomb slowed the reopening to Stage 4.5 on July 4, then hit pause to hold the state there starting Saturday. Indiana will remain at its current stage for “at least two weeks” Holcomb said, depending on ongoing numbers.
Indiana’s COVID-19 cases have continued to increase since.
Indiana’s recent surge is taking place in several metro hotspots as well as southwest Indiana, while northeast Indiana has been much quieter.
After going through an increase in cases following Memorial Day, new COVID-19 activity in the four-county area has settled.
As of Saturday, Noble County added five cases, while Steuben County was up three, LaGrange County added one and DeKalb County was unchanged.
After having deaths earlier this week — one in LaGrange County and one in Steuben County — no new deaths have been reported since.
Noble County remains at 28 deaths overall, LaGrange County has had 10 deaths, DeKalb County has had four deaths and Steuben County three.
