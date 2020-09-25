INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,195 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 115,407 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
At the same time, counties in the four-county area — except former hotspot LaGrange, which has reported less than five cases this week and none Friday — have shown increases also.
DeKalb County reported nine new cases on Friday, increasing the county's all-time total to 496 cases, which differs markedly from the state's report of 476. Noble County had an increase of eight cases, bringing it to 908 cases all time. The state says Steuben County has increased to 380 cases, but data from the Steuben County Health Department puts all-time cases at 404.
There were no new deaths reported on Friday, either from the state or local health departments. Noble County remains at 32 deaths, followed by DeKalb at 15, LaGrange at 11 and Steuben at seven.
A total of 3,340 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day. Another 226 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 1,341,462 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,331,608 on Thursday. A total of 1,963,006 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
