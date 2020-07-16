KENDALLVILLE — Whether East Noble students are positive for COVID-19, sick with symptoms that look like COVID-19 or simply exposed to someone with COVID-19, they’ll likely be home for at least 10 days.
If the novel coronavirus gets into the student population, classrooms may start looking like Swiss cheese with numerous students out for extended periods of time.
East Noble released details about its reopening plan on Wednesday, outlining how the district intends to reopen for the 2020-21 school year and the precautions that will be in place to keep students safe.
As part of that plan are details for how the district will respond if students infected with COVID-19 and how the school aims to cut off transmission of the virus to the wider student body.
Like state health officials have been advising for months, East Noble will rely heavily on quarantines to try to break the transmission chains from student to student.
East Noble’s guidance details how it will respond to people who are positive for COVID-19 and symptomatic, students who are positive for COVID-19 but asymptomatic and students who have COVID-19-like symptoms but don’t get tested.
The common thread among all three groups is that students or staff will be out for at least 10 days, either from the time of first symptoms or the time of the positive test if they’re asymptomatic.
But East Noble also has to plan for how it will contact trace and deal with other students who may have been exposed via “close contact,” defined as being within 6 feet of distance for more than 15 minutes.
East Noble will only be notifying families of those “close contacts” if an exposure happens and Superintendent Ann Linson spent some time explaining Wednesday that just because one child or one staff member gets sick doesn’t mean the entire classroom or building needs to be shut down.
For example, if a teacher instructs from the front of the room all day separated from a student who gets ill in the back of the classroom, if that teacher didn’t have any close interaction with that student for more than 15 minutes, he or she wouldn’t necessarily be a “close contact.”
In another example, if students desks are arranged into four-desk pods — which actually can meet the distancing requirements and may be implemented in rooms where space is an issue — if one of those students gets ill, they may have exposed the other three students at their pod but not the wider class.
Contact tracing will be key to determine who might have been exposed and who is more likely to be OK based on distancing from the infected person.
But what if that exposed students gets a COVID-19 test, tests negative and doesn’t show any symptoms?
That scenario isn’t expressly stated on East Noble’s guidance and, on a followup Thursday by The News Sun, Linson said those cases will depend on a variety of factors, but most people in that scenario are likely to be put on 10-day quarantine.
“Each situation will be different. Most likely a student who is exposed to a positive student will be home quarantined for the recommended 10 days. We will expect families to get their children tested when notified and (Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff) will provide guidance to the school and families,” Linson said.
Just because a person is asymptomatic doesn’t mean they’re not infected with the virus. Likewise, just because a person tests negative for COVID-19 also doesn’t mean they don’t have it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of up to two weeks and while viral testing can help determine whether someone has the virus or not, it does have the potential to return false negatives if a person is testing before the virus has multiplied and “shed” enough to be picked up on a swab and detected by the test.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has repeatedly reminded Hoosiers throughout the pandemic that a viral test is a snapshot in time and that testing negative one day doesn’t mean you can’t be positive the next, either because the infection advanced or you’ve picked it up from a different source.
On Wednesday, Box again advised Hoosiers to act as if they may be carrying the virus unwittingly and take precautions including maintaining social distancing and wearing a face mask in public places where they can’t keep that distance.
East Noble is also strongly encouraging families to keep their children home if they are sick, whether they know it’s COVID-19 or not. That’s good advice in any school year but will be a major focus this year.
The district will be easing off its usual absence policy, since Linson said she expects many students may be out for extended absences due to the district’s decree to stay home if students or staff are sick.
Administrators and board members also prematurely acknowledged that these plans are likely to create new challenges for teachers, who may have be pulling double duty to try to educate both students who are in-class and those who may be at home for long periods on quarantine or other illness absences.
Teachers may also have to adapt to teaching from home if they are exposed by asymptomatic as well as be able to adjust to having numerous students out, some of who may be home asymptomatic and able to engage in learning while others may be at home but seriously ill and unable to participate.
