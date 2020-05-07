INDIANAPOLIS — Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Clean surfaces. Don’t touch your face and eyes. Stay home if you’re sick. And keep social distancing.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box gave Hoosiers a detailed reminder of the things they should have been doing for weeks now and should continue doing in order to reduce transmission of COVID-19 as much as possible.
Indiana is completing its first week in Stage 2 of the five-step reopening plan, meaning that many businesses and industries are reopening, small gatherings are resuming and churchgoers can get out to worship. Along with all of that, however, comes an increased risk of transmitting COVID-19.
Box opened by stating the only reason Indiana has been able to slowly reopen is because over the last six weeks and more.
“We, as a state, have changed our behaviors,” Box said.
Staying home, disinfecting surfaces, washing hands, avoiding large groups — doing all of those things have helped slow the spread of the virus.
As some Hoosiers have grown weary or frustrated with safety guidelines, Box reminded residents of how COVID-19 spreads — either airborne through droplets from coughs, sneezes and even breath and by contamination of surfaces touched by people infected with the virus.
“We can’t forget about social distancing, washing our hands, wearing a mask or, most importantly, staying home if you’re sick,” Box said. “Life will look different, but it will also look safer.”
Box turned toward masks — a point of resistance for some — and reminded people that masks help protect other people from respiratory droplets that you may spread.
Masks should be worn when you’re around other people in close proximity, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be worn all the time. If you’re outside and keeping distance from people, alone in your office most of the day or in your car or home, you don’t need a mask.
But if you’re at work or the store or elsewhere where there are other people close by, put a mask on, Box said.
“If you’re inside and there are other people present, it’s really important to put your masks on,” Box said.
Gloves are a different story. While gloves may make you think your hands are protected from touching the virus, gloves can give a false sense of security and allow people to spread the virus by touching more things.
If you’re worried about touch contamination, Box said you’re better off washing or sanitizing your hands with alcohol cleansers.
“It’s better if you just wash your hands or alcohol your hands frequently,” Box said.
Cellphones, ubiquitous in modern society, are some of the dirtiest objects people handle constantly. Touching your phone, putting it to your face, talking into it, all of those increase risk of contamination or infection.
And, lastly, as people return to church or head out this weekend for Mother’s Day celebrations, Box reminded to keep distance, especially from older Hoosiers who are at much higher risk of serious symptoms or death if they pick up the virus.
“Don’t crowd in the same pews, space out,” Box said. “Don’t hug your elderly mom or grandma on Mother’s Day. Avoid hugs and kisses and handshakes for a while.
“We want to protect our highest risk most vulnerable population. If you’re elderly, if you have underlying medical complications … please continue to stay home, social distance and limit your exposure,” Box said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.