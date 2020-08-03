INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s new COVID-19 case count dropped as the state processed fewer tests over the weekend, but the percentage of those tests coming back positive was higher than previous days.
Despite the drop in raw numbers, Monday’s positivity rate was a little higher than the couple days before it.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Monday daily report, Indiana logged 576 new cases of COVID-19. But, that result came on just over 8,900 total tests — including 6,439 being tested for the first time — for a higher-than-recent positivity rate of 6.43%.
That followed 735 new cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 5.52%.
That’s the highest positivity rate over the last five days, since the state starting release total testing numbers and not just unique tests.
The numbers overall were down significantly compared to last week, which is typical as the state usually has the lowest reported figures on Mondays due to a slowdown in testing over the weekend.
That being said, after increasing COVID-19 activity throughout July, new cases began to level off as the state entered August. Whether this leveling continues or the state turns the corner and heads toward some improving numbers is yet to be seen.
Still, most Indiana schools are opening for classes this month, which may lead to an increased focus on testing and tracing as districts take an aggressive stance to keep COVID-19 out of their classrooms.
Over Sunday and Monday, Indiana recorded nine total deaths, breaking a streak of four days of double-digit deaths out of the previous five.
Locally, Noble County saw a spurt of new cases while other counties remain quiet.
Noble County added 13 cases over Sunday and Monday, followed by DeKalb County adding eight, Steuben County adding five and LaGrange County increasing three.
Steuben County has now hit 200 cases all-time, according to Monday’s report. Steuben County Health Department reports the tally at 201.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area.
