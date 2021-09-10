AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed one new death and 204 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The death was an individual over the age of 80 from a previously reported case. No further information will be released, the health department said.
The cases were reported between Sept. 4-10, health officials said.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 5,494 and 83 total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.
The following cases have no further information. The age ranges are as follows:
18 cases between ages 0-10; 37 cases between 11-20 years; 33 cases between 21-30 years; 49 cases between 31-40 years; 35 cases between 41-50 years; 14 cases between 51-60 years; nine cases between 61-70 years; eight cases between 71-80 years and one case between age 81-90 years.
The DeKalb County Health Department reminds residents of the following:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people;
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done;
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up;
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork; and
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
