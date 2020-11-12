ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is moving all of its schools to e-learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting Monday.
A letter delivered electronically on Thursday morning to parents, faculty and staff from Superintendent Brent Wilson said the move was being made to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.
Following Thanksgiving, when there is a five-day break, students will return to class on Monday, Nov. 30.
"While COVID-19 cases are increasing in the community, our staff has done an outstanding job of keeping it out of our schools. Protecting the students has been their top priority," Wilson's letter said.
Safety of everyone in the district is the goal of going virtual for what will amount to seven school days.
"The primary reason for the transition to virtual learning is to continue to keep everyone safe. More and more of our staff members are being directly affected by COVID-19 related issues each day. They always put the needs of their students above their own needs. It is time that they take care of themselves," Wilson said. "I just do not want to see a single person jeopardize his or her health when I know that virtual learning is a proven method to safely and effectively deliver quality instruction to our students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.