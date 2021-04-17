ANGOLA — Business and nonprofit organization leaders from across Steuben County gathered at Glendarin Hills Golf Club Friday evening for the 8th Annual Ebbie Awards presented by the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dubbed the “Ebbie Awards,” the Excellence in Business Accolades acknowledge the professionals that set the bar in their respective categories, as determined by community member votes.
Chamber member businesses are nominated by their peers, earning them recognition and prestige for their great contributions to their customers, the community and the Chamber itself.
The banquet returned after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
This year’s awards banquet, held at the resort-style golf course, was sponsored by Cameron Memorial Hospital, which took home the honor of being recognized as the Best Business Contribution to the Community.
But the event, which featured a cash bar and upscale buffet-style dinner, had several other sponsors, all Chamber members.
“We would like to thank our event sponsor Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, our Awards Sponsor, Angola Dairy Queen, our Dinner Sponsor, Cardinal IG and our Attendee Gift Sponsors, Just Breathe Salt Room and More and The Bowen Center for their support of this event,” said Julia Hewitt, Angola Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.
At the awards ceremony following the dinner, State Farm Insurance Agent Austin Budreau was the Master of Ceremonies and introduced all of the categories and revealed the winners.
Biggby Coffee Angola was named New Business of the Year; Five Lakes Coffee the Established Business of the Year; Todd Haidous of Angola Dairy Queen and Eagle One Stop as the Emerging Leader of the Year “Under 40”; and City of Angola Mayor Dick Hickman as the Seasoned Business Professional of the Year “Over 40.”
Bill McClanahan of Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair was recognized for the Best Individual Contribution to the Community and Tony Isa of RE/MAX Results and Scoops Ice Cream was named Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
Angola Dairy Queen took home the Customer Service Excellence award and Community Human Shelter of Steuben County was tapped as the Non-profit Organization of the Year.
Isa, who is the Chamber president this year, thanked Hewitt in a short speech for helping put on Friday’s event and for her diligent work on behalf of the organization.
“Julia does not get enough credit for her hard work and effort,” he said. “She works endlessly for this organization.”
He also thanked the Chamber committee that assisted planning Friday’s banquet as well as all of the local businesses and representatives in attendance.
“Thank you all for being here and supporting the Chamber,” he said. “You’re all superstars and I appreciate everything you’ve done.”
