SHIPSHEWANA — The state wants to know how far COVID-19 is spreading in LaGrange County.
So much so, the Indiana State Department of Health in collaboration with the Indiana University, Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI, is setting up a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing station at Meadowview Elementary School, 7950 West C.R. 050S. The school sits just off a S.R. 5, south of Shipshewana.
According to the LaGrange County Board of Health, the tests are open to anyone who wishes to be tested, and there are no requirements such as a prior suspected COVID-19 illness or the need to furnish a doctor’s note.
The testing is part of a larger scientific study designed to measure the spread of COVID-19 throughout Indiana. The study will include random sample testing for SARS-CoV-2 viral infections and antibodies in Hoosiers.
It’s believed the board of health picked the Shipshewana location with the hopes some of those who choose to participate will include members of LaGrange County’s Amish community. The testing starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through 7 p.m.
ISDH and IU will perform scientifically valid random sampling of Hoosiers in tests conducted in four phases during the next year. In total, at least 20,000 Hoosiers will be tested for the study. The study will allow the state to better understand how widely spread the coronavirus pandemic is in Indiana.
The first round of that study estimated that about 2.8% of Hoosiers had been exposed to COVID-19 at that time, about 1.7% with active infections and 1.1% with antibodies. About 45% of patients who tested positive were asymptomatic.
The study was the first glimpse the state got at how far the virus — which often is carried by people without them even knowing — may have actually spread in the state beyond the limited number of positive tests health officials had recorded.
“Data is key in guiding our response in the fight against COVID-19, and our partnership with Fairbanks School of Public Health researchers will provide high-quality information to help shape our decision making,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “I want to encourage Hoosiers who are selected to participate to step forward and help us gather the critical information for this groundbreaking scientific study.”
The study will include conducting both nasopharyngeal swabs and blood draws. Nasopharyngeal swabs will be tested for COVID-19 within 72-96 hours, while the blood samples will be tested at a later date for antibodies to determine if an individual has had COVID-19 in the past.
Indiana University Health and Eli Lilly and Co. will process nasal samples and report them back to ISDH. Participants can choose the method by which they receive their results when they register. Indianapolis-based Zotec Partners will manage registration and delivery of those results.
Additional phases of testing will take place in again in October 2020 and in April 2021.
According to a news release issued by the state, the testing program was designed to study and then developed a scientific driven plan for use by state agencies. The IU team will also analyze the study results and provide scientific interpretations of the data to the state.
“This is a critical step toward understanding how COVID-19 has affected the population of Indiana,” said Nir Menachemi, professor and Fairbanks Endowed Chair in the Fairbanks School of Public Health and principal investigator on the study. “Our results will contribute valuable information to the complex considerations necessary for relaxing the stay-at-home order and other social-distancing policies.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the study is key to understanding the impact of the virus among Hoosiers.
“Having the ability to not only test for the presence of this virus, but also to learn more about people who have been exposed in the past and might have antibodies that indicate past infection, will help us fine-tune our work to keep Hoosiers safe from this pandemic,” Box said. ”We are grateful that this partnership will help make that happen.”
Testing for the study will be conducted at eight fixed and 10 mobile sites around the state from Saturday through Wednesday. Additional sampling may be added later depending on initial participation levels.
Support for the testing operation is being provided by the Indiana National Guard, Indiana Department of Transportation, state Emergency Medical Services personnel and other state and private partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.