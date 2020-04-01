During this time of social distancing, my wife and I have watched more than our share of television.
Going back in time, our lives have become a new version of the classic movie “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray. In the movie the main character relives the same day, day after day.
We are staying isolated from others to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus including not seeing our friends and family. This makes each of our days very similar. So besides going for my daily walks, we have used the remote control to use our TV as an escape from the anxiety that we all face.
We limit the amount of news we watch and have seen some shows that are new to us. One of these shows was a documentary type show called “Locked Up Abroad.” In the episode we watched, an American girl got caught in Peru attempting to carry illegal drugs out of the country. After being caught by the local police she was imprisoned for a sentence of nearly six years. During this time, her days were also like the movie “Groundhog Day.” It was a powerful story that made me reflect on life. At the end of the story when she was finally released and was able to return home to her mother, she offered this quote, “It’s not about what you have, it’s about who you have!”
That lesson is something that we can all learn from. This virus is bringing us closer together with our friends and family even if it is only by phone or Facetime.
I feel for those on the front lines who are sacrificing themselves for our benefit. For the doctors, nurses, truck drivers, police and government officials who must make the right decisions for the betterment of all. I pray for my wife and our family, and for all families because some people’s lives will be cut short because of this outbreak.
It is a time for everyone to count their blessings. To reach out to those friends and family that care about you and let them know how much they mean to you, to understand that, “It’s not about what you have, it’s about who you have!”
