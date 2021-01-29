More than 10,000 residents in the four-county area have now received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That's an increase of about another 3,000, similar to last week's vaccination total as county clinics receive consistent shipments of shots to give out to residents.
As of Friday afternoon, 10,684 residents in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties had received at least their first dose of the vaccine, the Indiana State Department of Health vaccine dashboard says. Of those, 2,348 people have received both shots and are now considered fully immunized.
That's an increase of 2,979 vaccines from last week and 699 more who have been fully vaccinated. Those numbers are nearly identical to last week's increases of 2,964 first-shot residents and 668 second-shot residents.
Vaccination numbers haven't changed much as counties are limited by how many shots they receive from the state and the state's weekly allotment hadn't changed.
This week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana would receive 13,000 more vaccines per week on top of the 78,000 per week it had been receiving, representing about a 17% increase.
Local counties have been receiving about 500 shots per week, so the small boost in the statewide number isn't likely to translate to significantly more shots in northeast Indiana at this time.
With more than 10,000 people vaccinated now, that represents about 6.5% of the total regional population, up from 4.7% a week ago.
Right now, health care workers, first responders such as police, fire and EMS and those 70 years old or older can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance getting signed up.
Other groups are not yet eligible, although Holcomb and health officials said those 65-69 would become eligible "soon," with Holcomb hinting Wednesday that opened eligibility would happen in "days, not weeks."
Indiana has not made any decisions on who will be able to get the vaccine after those 60-plus. It’s likely the general public won’t be eligible until spring or summer, depending on the supply of vaccines going forward.
The state chose to target its oldest residents first because more than 90% of deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been among people 60 years old and older and about 2-in-3 hospitalizations came from those 60-plus.
Vaccine clinics in all four counties have continued operating this past week, with Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center, DeKalb County at the fairgrounds and Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion and LaGrange County at the LaGrange County Public Library Branch in LaGrange.
Steuben County, which had its clinic open in mid-December as an initial site for vaccinating regional health care workers, still leads local counties with 3,508 people receiving at least their first shot, followed by DeKalb County with 2,920, Noble County at 2,659 and LaGrange County at 1,597.
Steuben County vaccinated about 750 more people since last Friday, while DeKalb County's total is up about 900 and Noble County is up almost 950. LaGrange County is lagging its neighbors, with only about 450 more people vaccinated since last week.
Statewide, 518,997 Hoosiers have received at least one dose, with 127,521 fully vaccinated. That represents approximately 7.7% of the total state population, so the four-county area continues to trail the statewide average for per-capita vaccinations.
