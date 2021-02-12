CROOKED LAKE — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Steuben County Health Department have crossed the 10,000 mark for vaccine doses provided at the clinic at the Steuben County Event Center, officials said.
And next week the two entities — mainly Cameron — will be cranking up the volume of shots provided at the Crooked Lake vaccination center.
While the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard for vaccines doesn’t reflect the actual number, local health officials say they are trying to put as many vaccines in arms as possible.
Cameron was to hit about 9,600 doses on Friday, “so it will be Monday before we hit 10,000,” said Kelly Hammons, executive vice president of development at Cameron. “The Health Department hit 1,000 (Wednesday) so together we have given 10,000 doses. Those are doses; not people.”
Some of those doses have been delivered in the full increment of two while others represent the first of two doses.
Vaccinations can only be given to people if there’s a guarantee that the second dose will be available, said Alicia Walsh, administrator with the Steuben County Health Department. The scheduling is done through the state online portal, ourshot.in.gov.
“They only (schedule) based on the amount of vaccine they think they’re getting,” Walsh said.
On some days, that has meant as many as 400 people have been vaccinated, with about 100 a day being done by the county and the rest by Cameron.
That is going to change next week, Hammons said, “next week we jump to 400 (a day).”
“Vaccine allocation for Cameron was set in the beginning, based on our commitment to serve the four-county region,” Hammons said.
That means on the days when both the county and Cameron are providing vaccines, as many as 500 people a day can be inoculated.
Based on those estimates, the Crooked Lake site could handle up to 2,600 people through the site next week.
Hammons said the amount of vaccine delivered is all dependent on demand.
“Honestly, there’s no cap on where we want to go we just want to make sure our schedule is full for that operational period,” Walsh said.
With Cameron doing 400 and the county 100, Walsh said, those are “comfortable” numbers for the operation to handle.
As of Thursday, Walsh said, about 35% of those getting vaccinated in Steuben County were from other communities with the rest from Steuben County. The Crooked Lake site has moved beyond its original purpose when Cameron had set up as a regional site for health care professionals in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
As long as people meet requirements that have been set by the state, Hoosiers can get vaccinated in any county they desire, though most choose their home county or one nearby.
“We can’t put a barrier of entry to those who qualify,” Walsh said. “You can go anywhere in the state of Indiana.”
Typically where a person gets a vaccine is determined by their zip code, unless they choose an option that allows the earliest available appointment regardless of locale.
Walsh said people can try to put in times of preference for their vaccine, but there are certain times that are in higher in demand. Those include first in the morning, at the end of the day when people get off work and around the lunch hour. People who are more flexible with their time are possibly going to get scheduled for a shot sooner than someone who requests a very specific time.
Cameron is operating six days a week and the county two days a week. The site is closed on Sunday.
The Health Department is allotted 200 doses a week while Cameron has a greater supply. One of the reasons is because Cameron has the ultra-cold storage capacity needed to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“There was more Pfizer vaccine because it was out first, and since the health department didn’t have ultra-low storage capacity, the state focused Pfizer vaccines to the hospital sites,” Walsh said.
In the first three weeks of distribution in December, Cameron received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, much of which went to health care professionals, first responders and others in the first two groups to get vaccinated before members of the older public were able to sign up. As of today, vaccines are also open to people 65 and older.
The Moderna vaccine doesn’t have as strict of storage requirements.
“The pool of (facilities) who can handle Moderna is much higher,” Walsh said.
When it comes to staffing, there’s no shortage of people working at the site. There are numerous volunteers, plus about 80-90% of the Cameron staff on hand are working in their professional, paid capacity.
Those who are going through the facility see it as light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
“It’s very gratifying to hear people so happy, so relieved that they got their shot,” Walsh said.
People wanting to sign up for a vaccine should visit ourshot.in.gov. You may also call 2-1-1 or the local resource line, 624-5594.
