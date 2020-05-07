Bulk trash pickup will resume in June for residents of Angola as Republic Services has started the program again after a hiatus on bulk pickup because of COVID-19.
Mayor Richard Hickman said Republic is expecting larger than normal collections during this first pickup so people should still have their items out on the normal days, but be aware that it may take an extra day or so for things to be picked up.
“By July, they expect things go back to normal,” Hickman said.
The bulk pickup volume will not affect normal trash and recycling pickup. Those days will continue like normal.
Fremont residents will also see bulk trash pickup resuming.
Unlike Angola, Fremont doesn’t do a monthly bulk pickup for residents. Instead, residents call the town office to purchase a bulk pickup sticker that gets attached to the items.
“Republic Services had suspended this for a short period of time,” said Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons. “Customers may now contact the office to purchase stickers so the trash company can arrange to pick up the items.”
Once the sticker is purchased, Republic is alerted that there is bulk to be picked up and the pickup is arranged.
Regular trash pickup days will also continue for Fremont.
