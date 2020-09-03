AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 47, 47 and 53, all recovering at home, and 68 and 69, with no further information, a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 367 cases since March and 46 in the past seven days. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
The health department on Wednesday issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 32 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 11 admitted to intensive-care units. Both numbers increased by one in Thursday’s update.
DeKalb County has reported seven deaths from COVID-19, including three in the past week.
