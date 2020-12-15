ANGOLA — An order to suspend trials until March 1 could end up backing up the courts locally.
The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Monday suspending jury trials statewide until March 1 because of the continued surge of COVID-19 cases.
The court said “in-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved — even if every precaution is taken."
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee said he wasn't surprised by the order.
"It is not unexpected and is the right thing to do," Fee said in a text message. "Even if we do everything right , jury trials are just riskier. We don’t want to summons jurors and others into an inherently risky situation."
“We must act now,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush said. “Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health. The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations.”
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat said the order could very well delay jury trials scheduled from the period between now and March 1 well into the later months of 2021.
"All jury trials scheduled before March 1, 2021 will be reset. This may well push us into the fall/winter of 2021," Wheat said in an email.
The Supreme Court has given local courts authority to adjust operations since the beginning of the public health emergency, most recently in a Nov. 10 order. This authority has included holding remote proceedings and streaming public hearings online. In addition, a task force released guidance on managing court proceedings as conditions change, guidance on safely resuming court operations and protocols for mitigating in-court exposures.
In Steuben County, the courts have limited seating to adequately distance audience members. The same has been true for juries. Both the Steuben Circuit and Superior courts are working on adding new audio equipment to accommodate the various spacing changes that have been necessary due to the pandemic.
In November, the Circuit Court made arrangements to use the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University for jury selection in order to have a large group of people safely gathered in one place.
Fee said having to push back trials is unfortunate for those awaiting resolution of court cases.
"While it is difficult for those like defendants in jail and victims who are hoping for closure, the courts recognize safety is job one," Fee said.
Indiana's coronavirus death toll has reached 6,840, including both confirmed and presumed infections.
By limiting non-essential in-court proceedings, Indiana courts can avoid intensifying the pandemic’s impact on our communities, the court said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
