FREMONT — Customers at the Pilot Travel Center, 6900 Old U.S. 27, were ushered out of the 24-hour facility at midnight Wednesday apparently because the novel coronavirus was suspected to be present.
People in white and yellow hazardous materials suits and masks set up operations outside the glass doors of the gas station entrance while others appeared to be disinfecting gas pumps with chemical spray and cloths.
The store reopened Wednesday morning.
“We have been continuously releasing guidance on cleaning and proper sanitation for different types of establishments like restaurants, shopping centers and gas stations. I am happy to hear that Pilot was doing a deep cleaning,” said Steuben County Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee.
Due to patient privacy laws, van Ee declined to provide any direct information about recent COVID-19 cases in the county.
As of Wednesday, 14 positive diagnoses in Steuben County had been documented by the Department of Health, including one death. Two new cases were reported by the Steuben County Health Department on Wednesday.
“When a COVID-19 diagnosis is confirmed at one of our locations, we suspend in-store operations while a third-party cleaning service thoroughly sanitizes the location,” says Pilot’s COVID-19 Resource Center page on its web site, which was updated at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. “Team members are required to report any illness or symptoms immediately to our travel center leadership. To encourage self-reporting of illnesses, we have implemented an emergency sick leave policy so that our team members do not need to worry about being paid as they recover from COVID-19.”
Upon a confirmed diagnosis, the Pilot Flying J’s official response is to:
• Coordinate with the proper authorities,
• Thoroughly clean and disinfect,
• Notify proper parties of any potential exposure,
• Ensure the affected team member seeks medical attention and self-isolates for 14 days,
• Identify and test other potentially exposed team members, and
• Restore service after thorough sanitation to minimize fueling interruption.
In his executive order April 6, Gov. Eric Holcomb included gas stations and convenience stores as essential retail businesses.
Tuesday, it was reported that employees at a truck stop in Sweetwater, Texas, were quarantined after a traveler diagnosed with coronavirus visited it. According to KTXS-TV, Abeline, Texas, on Sunday, a man stopped at the TA Travel Center, used the restroom and ordered a meal from Popeye’s Chicken before becoming ill and being admitted to a hospital where he tested positive for the virus.
“The health department notified the manager at the TA Travel Center that staff could have been exposed and those working the register at Popeye’s should quarantine themselves. Customers who visited the truck stop on Sunday should also self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms,” said a report on San Angelo Live, San Angelo, Texas.
COVID-19 is rearing its head in essential businesses across the nation, forcing them to test policies and in the case of major meat supplier Smithfield Foods, close facilities critical to the national supply chain.
Sunday, Smithfield Foods posted a statement on its website that the Sioux Falls, South Dakota meat-packing plant would be closed “indefinitely” due to a high number of employees testing positive for coronavirus.
Nearly 300 of the plant’s 3,700 workers tested positive for the virus, said a Monday report by the Associated Press. Around half of South Dakota’s positive tests have been from the meat plant, which produces roughly 5% of the U.S. pork supply each day.Smithfield will pay its employees for two weeks of the closure then they may apply for unemployment benefits.In a statement, Smithfield Foods CEO Ken Sullivan noted concern about the U.S. food supply: “The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply. It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running ... We believe it is our obligation to help feed the country, now more than ever. We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19.”
Truck stops serve semi drivers hauling food and other essential goods cross-country. There are more than 780 Pilot travel centers.{/div}
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pilot Flying J corporation developed a response task force in February. The Pilot Travel Centers remain open with some alterations to reduce the chance of the spread of COVID-19, says its web site. Self-serve food is no longer offered. In a few states, gaming rooms have been closed and in others, including Indiana, they are restricted to three participants at a time. “A fresh cup policy has been implemented on all refills, and team members who are showing any symptoms of illness are required to stay home,” says Pilot’s published protocol.
Some of the restaurants associated with the truck stops have restricted hours or are now closed overnight. At the Fremont Pilot Travel Center, there is a Wendy’s, and it is currently closed from midnight to 8 a.m.
“We are following state and federal mandated guidelines of social distancing,” says the updated COVID-19 procedure provided to the public by Pilot. “We have increased our normal sanitation process to cleaning all areas of the travel center every four hours or more frequently as needed.”
Pumps are sanitized on a daily and as-needed basis. Pilot Flying J has ordered frequent cleaning of restrooms and that showers be cleaned after each use with degreaser, disinfectant and floor cleaner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.