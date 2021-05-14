INDIANAPOLIS — Vaccine demand both locally and across the state continued to fade this week, but numbers may see a boost next week as adolescents 12-15 years old can now start receiving vaccines.
But prior to the state opening vaccines to those youngsters on Thursday, Indiana has continued to see declining vaccination numbers as the state has served most of the people who were eager to get their shots.
The remainder — more than half of the state population and even higher percentages locally — will need to be reached through more deliberate efforts throughout the coming months.
The number of first-timers coming in for vaccines dropped another 17% this past week, falling to just 818 people in the four-county area coming in to get their first shot. That’s down from 989 the week before, which itself was down from 1,354 the week prior.
At its highest in the first week of April, local clinics were giving out nearly 3,600 vaccines to new takers.
The drop in vaccines locally far outpaced the state, which still saw some decrease but not as severe as past week at just a 5% drop from the week prior.
All four counties in the local area saw fewer than 300 first-time recipients this week, with DeKalb County at 281, Noble County with 258, Steuben County at 175 and LaGrange County at just 10.
LaGrange County remains last of Indiana’s 92 counties in vaccination rate, with just 21.6% of residents who have received a vaccine.
After hitting highs of nearly 56,000 vaccines going out per day in early April, vaccine distribution has tumbled to less than 31,000 per day, with only about 10,000 of those doses going to first-time recipients.
The state may see a small uptick in first-timer vaccines over the next week or two, since federal regulators just approved use of Pfizer vaccines for people age 12-15 this week.
Indiana opened registrations for that age group on Thursday morning and has started shipping out additional Pfizer vaccines across the state, including to counties that previously never had it before including LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb counties.
While some families may line up to get their teens and tweens vaccinated, so far uptake among younger age groups has been fairly low.
More than a month out since all Hoosiers age 16 and up became eligible to receive vaccines, fewer than 20% of people younger than 30 have been fully vaccinated, including just 15% of teens age 16-19.
Although younger people face significantly lower risk of severe illness or death verging on near-zero percentages for the very young, health officials are still advising everyone get vaccinated as a way to not only protect populations that can’t get vaccinated — or populations who simply won’t — wider immunity also helps prevent the virus from finding more ground to duplicate and possibly mutate into a new variant that could be more dangerous or circumvent current vaccine formulas.
Current variants of the COVID-19 virus have already shown to be more infectious and slightly more dangerous, with higher rates of hospitalization and serious illness among younger populations, such as with the B 1.1.7. U.K. variant of the virus that is still hitting Michigan hard although numbers have come down some in recent days.
Because of the addition of the new 12-15-year-olds into the eligible population, the percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated has dropped since last week because the total number of people has grown and those newly included people haven’t had long enough to start getting vaccinated.
Locally, Steuben County has fully vaccinated just about 40% of the eligible population 12 and older, sitting at 39.58% to lead the northeast corner. DeKalb County ranks second locally at 31.75%, followed by Noble County at 29.01%.
LaGrange County, at just 20.1% overall, is worst in the state, with a ZIP code map released by the Indiana State Department of Health earlier this week showing western LaGrange County, which is most heavily Amish, sits at rates below 15%.
Indiana as a whole has passed 2.25 million Hoosiers who are now fully vaccinated, representing 39.6% of the total population age 12 and older.
Area residents interested in getting a vaccine can sign up at ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance.
Vaccine clinics are also taking walk-in appointments, although pre-registration is preferred in order to speed up the sign-in process.
