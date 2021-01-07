ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Steuben County Health Department have put out a primer to help people determine when they might be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a news release said.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday it has updated its vaccination plan. The changes expand access to the vaccine and continue the state’s commitment to first protect health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“We have been highly encouraged by the outpouring of requests we’ve received from community members anxious for their turn to be vaccinated,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO at Cameron. “Each new phase the state opens is another giant leap towards beating this virus and returning to the normalcy we all desire.”
Here is some of the guidance:
Phase 1A
This is health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents.
If you answer yes to any of the following questions, you are among the first group of health care workers who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Do you work or volunteer in health care and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include:
• Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services
• This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc.
• This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care
• Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)
Newest phase:
Phase 1B includes adults 80 years or older and front-line essential workers.
• Group 1: Anyone 80 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
As more doses of the vaccine become available, Indiana will take a stair step approach to expand eligibility to Hoosiers age 70 and older and 60 and older over the next several weeks.
Cameron and the Steuben County Health Department continue to carefully plan for each new phase, the news release said. If you qualify during the current phase and are in need of assistance scheduling your vaccine please call the hotline number below. Please note, when you present to the clinic you will be asked to verify your identity and age by presenting a state issued ID. This facility is by appointment only.
The Steuben County vaccine hotline is 624-5594.
“If you don’t currently qualify, keep hope as your time is coming,” the news release said.
All vaccine providers are expected to ensure that vaccine is administered equitably within each incremental stage.
“We remain focused on building trust in the vaccine and its distribution process by partnering with trusted leaders and organizations to provide accurate information to all Steuben County residents,” the news release said.
Pursuant to Indiana State Department of Health guidance, Cameron and the Steuben County Health Department have comprised a shared list of people who have expressed the desire to be vaccinated. This list is for the sole purpose of preventing end-of-day waste. (See related story.)
This list will be prioritized for those that already qualify as defined by the state. Those not currently qualified will remain on the list and be called in the order of submission, should there be no eligible patients available at the end of a clinic day. Prioritization in this case would be given to people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“While there is still much to do, we move in to 2021 with a powerful tool to stop this pandemic — vaccines,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department. “However, because supplies are very limited, it’s going to be several months before vaccines are widely available to everyone. Until most people are vaccinated, everyone needs to continue to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash their hands.”
To learn more about the state’s guidelines for the vaccines visit: coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/ or Cameron Hospital at cameronmch.com/resources/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines-faq/
