INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new cases and testing numbers have fallen off compared to a week ago when they were setting new highs, but even amid decreased numbers the state's positivity rate remains at high levels.
As positivity rates — the percentage of tests returned positive — serve as an additional indicator as daily raw numbers of tests and positives go up and down, the state numbers haven't show improvement yet.
On Wednesday, Indiana added 621 new cases on about 7,400 tests, a drop from Tuesday's totals. That equated to an 8.36% positivity rate, a little below the 8.55% Tuesday but still the second-highest percentage over the last week.
After posting four-straight days of testing more than 11,000 Hoosiers at the end of last week, Indiana has averaged just about 7,600 tests per day over the last three days. Raw numbers have fallen as those testing rates have dipped, but positivity is higher than it was during the big testing days.
Indiana recorded eight new deaths on Wednesday as the state death rate remains mostly flat over the last few weeks.
Statewide hospitalizations remain more than 200 patients higher than they were at low points in June and have been holding stable in around 800 patients per day since July 14.
Statewide intensive care unit bed rates remain stable and ventilators are still widely available. Parkview physicians stated last week that ventilator use has pulled back since the early days of the outbreak, as learned knowledge on treatment has showed that ventilating people early may not lead to the best outcomes for patients.
Locally, northeast Indiana continues to see little new COVID-19 activity as the region has seen slower case growth than the state as a whole throughout July.
Noble County and LaGrange County both added three cases as of Wednesday, DeKalb County was up two cases and Steuben County was unchanged since Tuesday.
Hospitalizations in the four-county area have slowed substantially and no new deaths have been reported since the middle of the month. Noble County remains at 28 deaths overall, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
In state Health District 3 — which covers the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five additional counties to their south — 85 patients are currently hospitalized.
Ventilator capacity remains good, but as of Wednesday the region reported just 6.5% ICU bed availability.
Most serious patients from the region are likely sent to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, the region's critical care hospital.
Health care centers can set up and designate additional ICU beds in areas normally outside of the intensive care to build capacity if needed. Overall ICU availability statewide has dropped from the state's original surge in April and May as many facilities converted temporary spaces back to their normal use as it became clear the excess capacity wouldn't be needed.
As of Wednesday, 43% of all known COVID-19 patients in District 3 were people under 40, 31.2% between 40-60 and 25.6% 60 years or older.
Like the state as a whole, 92.1% of the 207 recorded deaths northeast Indiana have been of people 60-plus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.