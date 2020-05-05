INDIANAPOLIS — In the biggest one-day spike yet, Noble County added 36 new cases of COVID-19, while Steuben County’s total also increased by 10 from the day prior.
The overall Noble Coutny case count increased from 86 on Monday to 122 — a 42% increase — as of Tuesday’s noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Steuben County also had a double-digit increase from 41 cases to 51 cases.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the spike was due to a battery of testing done at one of the local nursing homes fighting an outbreak of COVID-19.
“There was a decision to test all of the residents of one of the nursing homes and multiple positives were returned and they simply showed up all at once on the map if you will, the state report,” Gaff said. “The positive patients are still concentrated in the nursing home setting, the long-term care setting, that you previously knew about and it’s just that we have a more clear definition of how many cases there are in one of the nursing homes.”
Noble County has had reported outbreaks at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville. Gaff did not indicate which of the two nursing homes was responsible for this burst of positive cases, but said the other has also recently done expansive testing although results haven’t been returned. Residents should expect to maybe see another jump soon as results come back from the other facility.
As of right now, Gaff said there were no other long-term care facilities with known cases. But he also noted that while most of the new activity is coming from nursing homes, there are still community cases being reported as well, so residents should continue to practice caution and work under the assumption that anyone may be carrying the virus.
“We have no known positives in any other nursing homes than the two that have been previously noted,” Gaff said.
LaGrange County was up another three cases to 33 overall. DeKalb County was unchanged at 22, according to the state report.
Outside of the nursing home outbreaks, the region was also hit with recent positive tests at Miller Poultry in Orland, a major employer with more than 1,000 workers.
The company tested all of its employees over the weekend, which has accounted for some of the increase in Steuben County and possibly other counties in the region.
The two big local increases come even as the statewide total was down a bit. Indiana added 526 cases total, the lowest single-day increase since April 22.
The statewide number, however, did come on a down day of testing, as only about 2,500 tests were processed, down about 2,000 from recent days and the lowest since April 26.
Despite the big increases in cases, no new deaths were reported in northeast Indiana. Noble County is holding at 14 overall, while LaGrange County has had two and Steuben and DeKalb counties each have lost one resident.
Statewide deaths ticked up after a few down days to 62 new deaths — although death numbers typically lull over the weekend and then are reported higher during the beginning of the week — to a total of 1,213.
Monday was the first day most of the state entered Stage 2 of Indiana’s five-stage “Back on Track” plan. Stage 2 includes reopening of almost all businesses, allowing many Hoosiers to return to work if their companies have reopened.
State officials have warned that Indiana may see an uptick in cases over the next few weeks as more person-to-person contact occurs in workplaces and public spaces. Health officials will be continuing to monitor cases, hospitalizations and medical capacity to determine whether COVID-19 remains under control or is begin to spiral out of control.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has stated that if the numbers turn sour, the state may slow down, pause or even revert back a step in the Back on Track plan to regain control over the virus.
