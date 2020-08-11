INDIANAPOLIS — The state reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day amount since early June and an outlier amid recent days with few deaths.
As for new COVID-19 cases, those numbers remain at historic highs for Indiana.
According to Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state logged 25 deaths, the highest one-day amount since it last recorded 25 deaths on June 11.
Not all of those happened in the last 24 hours, as death reporting typically has a lag not only because facilities must transmit data to the state but deaths are also validated by cross-checking information about the fatality with testing records to ensure that a person had, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19.
Any deaths that do not have a positive COVID-19 test associated with them, at most, would be reported as a “probable death,” which is not included in the state’s official count.
The 25 deaths included seven from Aug. 10; five from Aug. 9, four from Aug. 8, four from Aug. 7, two from Aug. 6, one each from Aug. 5 and Aug. 3 and one dating back to July 22.
The total was unusually high for Indiana recently. The state hit 20 deaths reported on July 21, but that was the first time Indiana logged 20 or more deaths in a single day since late June before that.
The state had logged 58 deaths total in the week prior to Tuesday’s total.
State officials have warned that, although deaths have been low and decreasing for months, recent upturns in cases and hospitalizations could eventually equate to more deaths, as it is the last metric to start increasing as spread of the virus increases.
Deaths are significantly lower than they were in April and May, in part because the state has gained control of outbreaks in nursing homes — which accounted for more than half of all reported deaths in the state all-time — but also because health care providers have learned more about the virus and care has improved, improving outcomes for the seriously ill.
As for cases, statewide numbers remain high, with Indiana totaling 870 cases, an increase from Monday. When looking at all Tuesdays, this week was the highest Tuesday total to date, surpassing the previous high of 822 cases set on Tuesday last week, Aug. 4.
Indiana closed out last week with four-straight days of 1,000 cases or more, record highs for the state’s COVID-19 activity thus far.
Locally, however, new COVID-19 activity continues to remain low.
On Tuesday, Noble and LaGrange counties each added four cases, DeKalb County was up three and Steuben County added two cases.
Neighboring Allen County passed 4,000 cases all-time on Tuesday to total 4,002 since March.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 29, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
