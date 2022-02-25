INDIANAPOLIS — Now nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, long-range data shows something health officials have been saying for more than a year now — vaccines save lives.
Death rates from COVID-19 have dropped from the very first days of the pandemic as doctors became more familiar with and adept at treating it and as more therapeutic options became available to health patients suffering severe cases.
Vaccine distribution to first responders and front-line medical workers started in Indiana on Dec. 14, 2020, and in the more than a year since, Indiana has seen its death rate from COVID-19 deflate even as cases surged when new, more highly infectious variants struck.
Even as the delta variant proved to be more potent than the original strain of the virus in 2020 — while the newer omicron variant has been a little less serious — death rates continued to fall.
Statewide statistics show that a big factor in that was vaccines, which helped reduce deaths, especially among highly-vaccinated older Hoosiers.
All-time death rates
In the beginning, nearly 6% of Hoosiers who tested positive for COVID-19 died.
That number was always artificially high — in the earliest days of the pandemic tests were very rare and were being primarily reserved for hospital settings, where they were more likely to detect someone already seriously ill.
Over time as testing broadened across the state and any and all Hoosiers could get one if they wanted to or needed to, the state’s all-time known-case rate started to fall.
As of Dec. 14, 2020, the date of the first vaccines being put into arms in Indiana, the state’s all-time known case death rate stood at 1.52%.
That ticked up slightly as of Feb. 4, 2021, which the date the Indiana State Department of Health updated the state dashboard following an audit to include deaths attributable to COVID-19 that had been missed in initial reporting.
As of that date Indiana’s known case death rate sat at 1.83% — 12,065 deaths on 659,127 cases.
In the year that’s followed since, 54% of Hoosiers got vaccinated.
Although the state got hit by two more infectious variants of COVID-19, with delta arriving around July 2021 and omicron hitting the state in December 2021, cases surged upward but the combination of vaccines, medicines and treatment experience helped push death rates down.
Since Feb. 4, 2021, Indiana has seen 1,020,464 new cases along with 9,793 deaths, a known-case death rate of just 0.96%
Deaths shift toward younger Hoosiers
Since the arrival of the delta variant in mid-2021, one shift Indiana saw was a changing proportion in who was dying from COVID-19.
Older people still, by a long shot, make up the vast majority of deaths, but the percentages of the overall total showed that younger people were dying at slightly faster rates.
Throughout 2020, about 92% of all COVID-19 deaths were people age 60 and older, since that proportion has dropped to 87%.
One difference? Older Hoosiers stepped up at got vaccinated at high numbers, while younger people haven’t.
To date, more than 80% of Hoosiers 65 and older are fully vaccinated, with the 60-65 cohort at 75%.
Vaccination rates fall at every five-year age group below that, with vaccine rates sub-60% for every age group under 50.
One place where the impact can be seen rather easily is in nursing homes. Nursing homes once made up more than 50% of new deaths occurring.
By March, after vaccine distribution hit long-term care centers across the state, deaths in nursing homes were nearly eradicated, with fewer than five per day coming from those facilities after March 2021.
Nursing home deaths, despite having inarguably the most vulnerable population of Hoosiers living in close, congregant settings, had fewer than five deaths per day from COVID-19 up until the worst of this winter’s surge. Deaths didn’t crack five per day until mid-November 2021.
Even as the state saw deaths rise as high as 78 per day in mid-January across the state, nursing home residents never made up more than 12 per day of those. Instead of being more than half of state deaths, high vaccinated nursing homes made up, at worst, 15% of the new daily totals at their worst.
Unvaccinated vs. breakthroughs
People who got vaccines died less over the last year.
The most direct way to weigh the impacts vaccines have had on the state death rate is to compared the two groups apples to apples.
Since Indiana reports breakthrough cases — people who got vaccinated but then tested positive for the virus at some point later — doing that comparison is pretty straightforward.
Since Feb. 4, 2021, Indiana has reported 1,020,464 total cases and 9,793 total deaths.
The state has seen 332,935 breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals, resulting in 2,183 breakthrough deaths. That’s a rate of 0.66% — far lower than the state’s all-time average.
The others since February 2021 account for 687,529 cases and the remaining 7,610 deaths, a known-case death rate of 1.1%, similar to the state’s current all-time figures.
Death rates among unvaccinated individuals have run nearly twice as high over the last year, and that’s even considering that vaccinated individuals are, on average, much older and therefore more likely to be at risk for severe illness or death if they get infected with COVID-19.
Even sliced three different ways, all three show the same thing — COVID-19 vaccines have helped reduce Indiana’s death rates by better protecting those who got them.
