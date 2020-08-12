INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced today that he will ask the Indiana State Board of Education to take action to ensure that Indiana’s K-12 schools receive 100% of funding as he committed earlier this summer, a news release said.
Holcomb will ask SBOE to call a special meeting for the purpose of taking action to delay the fall count of student enrollment, commonly known as the Average Daily Membership, through at least December. The count date is currently scheduled for Sept. 18. Indiana law allows SBOE to take action to change the count date for, among other reasons, when there are extreme patterns of illness.
The ADM count, which is completed twice a year, is used to set new funding levels for schools. The count requires school districts to designate students who receive at least 50 percent of their instruction virtually as virtual students. School corporations in Indiana receive 85 percent of the foundation formula dollars distributed for virtual students.
Concern has been raised in recent days that schools electing to begin the academic year by providing virtual-only instruction because of the changing coronavirus conditions in Indiana would receive 85 percent of funding for all of their students once the count date occurs.
“Together with Speaker (Todd) Huston and Pro Tem (Rodric) Bray, I have asked the State Board of Education to exercise this statutory authority to secure full funding to schools,” Holcomb said. “There has been a great deal of conversation around school funding in the last five days. It is clear that Speaker Huston and Pro Tem Bray share my commitment to fund schools to the full extent during this uncertain and unprecedented time.”
In the next several days, the governor’s office, with House and Senate leaders, will work with the State Board of Education and the Department of Education on the details of a resolution for SBOE members to consider.
“This solution will put to rest lingering questions or concerns so schools can continue to focus on opening schools safely and educating Indiana’s students,” Holcomb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.