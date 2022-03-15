INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases across Indiana continue to drop, with numbers nearing the all-time lows set in June 2021.
They're not quite there yet, but still continuing to drop week-to-week.
Over the past week, Indiana averaged just 345 new cases per day, down from 422 cases per day a week ago.
That's not at the all-time low of 191 per day in late June, but it's continuing to move in that direction.
Cases have come down sharply from their all-time record high at more than 14,000 per day in mid-January.
Hospitalizations have also dropped off, to just 446 patients in treatment, down from 590 patients a week ago. Those numbers, too, are way down from more than 3,500 patients hospitalized in January.
Average daily deaths ticked up slightly over the past week to 24 per day, up from 18 per day average last week, but lower from the around 50 per day throughout February.
The four-county area logged just one new death over the past week, with that death occurring in Steuben County on March 8. The 116th death all time was a person 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 37 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 41 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
New COVID-19 activity has bottomed out since the record-high surge in cases following Christmas when the omicron variant rapidly circulated around the state infecting hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers in about a month's time.
But after hitting a peak, new activity fell off rapidly and has now reached near-record lows.
