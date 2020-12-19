CROOKED LAKE — Since Day 1 of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Charles MacLean has been working in what was transformed into a respiratory clinic at Urgent Care of Cameron Hospital.
Amber Schiebel, director of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital's emergency department, has yet to take a vacation since the pandemic hit northeast Indiana in March, sometimes logging 12 hour days to not only care for people with COVID-19, but with the many other patients who come through the hospital's doors.
It was fitting, perhaps, that MacLean and Schiebel were the first two health care professionals to get inoculated Friday when the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened at the Steuben County Event Center in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
These two could be considered the front line of the frontline workers. Like many, they are excited that a vaccine to attack the coronavirus is finally here and it will be put at bay and allow life to get back to some sort of normal.
"I think with all that we've been doing, I think this is a big step toward getting on top of this pandemic, for us to try to get back of some sense of normalcy," MacLean said as he was going through his mandatory medical observance following being inoculated Friday morning.
Until the vaccine becomes widely available, people still need to vigilant on employing safe practices to prevent spread of the virus.
"The things that we have been doing is important, the distancing, the masking, the hand washing, we have to continue that for a while yet, and I know people are getting frustrated," MacLean said. "We need to double down on that."
MacLean welcomed the vaccine with open arms.
"I'm a big vaccine advocate," MacLean said, ticking off the various vaccines he will get on an annual basis. "It was a no-brainer on whether to get the vaccine, it was, 'when it is going to get here?'"
The only concern MacLean has heard from people in the health care profession has been over whether they wanted to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine that just received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday night.
"I know the vaccine seems rushed but it's not. The science behind it has been going on for years. It's just that we now have the opportune time to use that science and put it to good use," Schiebel said.
It is understandable that people are concerned about the vaccine, MacLane said, but the technology has been around for years. And who wants to get the virus anyway?
"It has the potential to be a killer. Who wants to get sick," he said.
For the health care workers who were getting vaccinated from the four-county area this weekend, Schiebel said it really becomes another tool for them.
"This vaccine, this is a great way to help those of us on the front line to help fight this pandemic, in a different way," Schiebel said.
Like many in health care, particularly emergency departments, it has been trying, something both Schiebel and MacLean acknowledged but didn't dwell on, instead talking about the many people on the Cameron team who have been working tirelessly to treat COVID-19 patients.
"We've been working hard but we wouldn't have it any other way. We're glad to be on the front lines battling this, for sure," Schiebel said.
Connie McCahill, president and CEO at Cameron, said MacLean and Schiebel are an example of the many people who have worked hard at treating those with the virus and taking measures to make sure people would receive the proper care.
"The first day we approached Dr. MacLean about the respiratory clinic, there was no hesitation. Of course, of course we'll do it," McCahill said. "He's been our medical director at Urgent Care and the respiratory clinic, he has overseen the testing and the resulting of over 7,000 people that we've run through ... He has truly been a remarkable leader."
The same holds true for Schiebel, McCahill said.
"Amber, she's there, right there every day, hands on, leading a team of people as well as taking care of patients herself," McCahill said.
When it came to volunteering to the Indiana State Department of Health to host a vaccine clinic, McCahill said everybody at Cameron has been on board.
"Our entire leadership team has been that way. I've asked most of them, are you sorry that we did this? Absolutely not. They are so thrilled that we made this commitment before we knew what was going to be involved," she said. "We've done it. It's just been amazing."
Putting the site together has been to the credit of Jennifer Hagerty, Cameron's director of patient relations, and Steve Wolfe, Cameron facilities director.
"We said we need somebody who can own this, live this, breath this all day and every day. Jennifer Hagerty stepped up, and again, not a word complaint from the very beginning of planning this. She started with nothing," McCahill said.
The physical property, like converting a number of rooms in the hospital to create negative pressure to treat COVID-19 patients at the onset of the virus, was the brainchild of Wolfe.
"Steve has got a talent like no body else, whether it's sourcing stuff like you see here or whether it's coordinating with other agencies like the county. He's got a talent that very few people have," McCahill said. "He makes things happen. And in a good way. He never does anything that's mediocre."
Nonetheless, McCahill has much pride in what is happening at the Steuben County COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
"I have 50 years in this business and I have never been more proud of a team as I am right now," she said. "We want to be part of the light at the end of the tunnel for our community."
McCahill said she hopes Cameron will be able to continue providing vaccines as they become more widely available.
"We are prepared to do this week after week after week," McCahill said, adding that they will coordinate with the Steuben County Health Department, as Cameron has with the Crooked Lake clinic. "We made the commitment early on and we will continue with the effort as long as we can get the vaccine."
