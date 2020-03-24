The Northeast Center on Tuesday announced new policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
“As we work to further to protect our clients, and staff, effective Wednesday, March 25, until further notice, all Northeastern Center outpatient offices will utilize telemental-health technology to provide medical, therapy and case management services that are normally done face-to-face.
“Our outpatient offices located in Albion, Angola, Auburn, LaGrange and Kendallville will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for special needs that cannot be handled electronically. New client intake times will be suspended during this time, and persons should call their local office for more information.
“Our inpatient and residential services will continue to restrict visitors until further notice. Anyone needing emergency mental health services may call the Northeastern Center Emergency Services line at (800) 790-0118, available 24 hours a day.”
