INDIANAPOLIS — Local nursing homes are either free of or experiencing very low COVID-19 activity right now, a good sign as facilities are safe from the virus that can do considerable damage to their vulnerable populations.
Indiana officially launched its long-term care facility dashboard for COVID-19 this week, allowing anyone to view historical and current data for cases and deaths both statewide and for any specific facility they might be interested in.
The dashboard can be found at coronavirus.in.gov by clicking over to the LTC tab located above the normal statewide data. The dashboard will be updated once per week on Wednesday and data will lag by one week due to the time required to verify cases and deaths undertaken by the state.
Early in the pandemic, the state had resisted calls to release more detailed data about nursing homes beyond statewide totals, but changed course in July and announced that facility-level data would finally be compiled and released.
The announcement came well after the peak of COVID-19 in nursing home facilities, which were ravaged by the virus early on in the pandemic response in April and May, wracking up thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths.
Outside of two nursing homes in Noble County, facilities in the four-county area were mostly spared of serious impacts of COVID-19 since March and continuing now.
Of 17 facilities in Noble, DeKalb, Steuben and LaGrange counties, seven have had no cases of any kind so far.
Of the other 10, eight have had fewer than five resident or staff cases, while only two have had enough activity to be logged specifically.
Indiana suppresses any totals lower than five as a way to protect the privacy of people associated with those facilities.
Lutheran Life Villages Village at Kendallville sustained the worst outbreak in the region, totaling 66 resident cases, 23 staff cases and 13 resident deaths. Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla was the other major outbreak in the county, with 28 resident cases, seven staff cases and 11 resident deaths.
Both of those facilities have actually had their numbers adjusted downward slightly from preliminary data the state released in July. Throughout the process of collecting information from facilities and verifying cases and deaths, the state had been able to locate and correct errors or duplicates that may have been accidentally reported.
Lutheran Life's totals were adjusted down three resident cases and four staff cases from the preliminary results, while one death was removed from Sacred Heart Home's total.
Only one other facility reported any deaths in the region. Aperion Care in Angola reported fewer than five deaths, as well as fewer than five resident staff cases.
As Steuben County has only logged three COVID-19 deaths total to date, at most the facility may have lost three residents.
The other seven facilities that have had at least one case since March include:
• Life Care Center, LaGrange — Less than five staff cases
• Betz Nursing Home, Auburn — Less than five resident cases (A report of less than five staff cases first reported in preliminary data has since been removed as of the dashboard launch)
• Auburn Village, Auburn — Less than five resident cases, less than five staff cases
• Kendallville Manor, Kendallville — Less than five staff cases
• Orchard Pointe, Kendallville — Less than five staff cases
• North Ridge Village, Albion — Less than five resident cases, less than five staff cases
• Avalon Village, Ligonier — Less than five staff cases
Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Rusyniak said Wednesday in announcing the dashboard launch that individuals who work at multiple centers or residents who are transferred between centers would each have that positive individual counted in their totals.
However, while those residents or staff might show up in duplicate in facility counts, the statewide aggregates are only counting unique individuals once.
In total, 6,664 total long-term care residents had tested positive for COVID-19, approximately 8.7% of Indiana's more than 75,000 confirmed cases since March.
Staff members at long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,945 cases, a figure that Rusyniak stated on Wednesday but that is not currently available via the dashboard.
While nursing home residents account for just a small fraction of Indiana's total cases, they account for the majority of the state's deaths.
A total of 1,753 nursing home residents died due to COVID-19 since March, totaling 60.9% of Indiana's 2,878 COVID-19 deaths. Only 11 nursing home staffers have died to date.
Of the 1,753 total deaths from nursing homes, 66.3% were older than 80, 21.6% were residents in their 70s, 9.5% were in their 60s and just 2.6% were younger than 60.
Women accounted for about 64% of all cases in facilities, compared to just 36% for men — possibly in part due to gender disparities in long-term care nursing and staff positions and possibly in part because of longer life expectancy for women creating a large pool of women in facilities than men — while deaths were more evenly split by gender at 57% women and 43% men.
In the state as a whole, slightly more men have died than women, although the proportions are nearly even.
COVID-19 swept through nursing facilities in April and May, but the outbreaks had mostly come under control statewide by the end of May.
At its peak, the state posted a seven-day average of about 155 nursing home cases per day as of May 2 and the seven-day average for deaths maxed out at 31 per day on April 26.
Since then, cases and deaths rapidly decreased and now remain at low levels. As of Aug. 1, the state was averaging just 21 cases per day in long-term care facilities and only five deaths per day.
While statewide cases per day in Indiana have increased sharply since the Fourth of July holiday, nursing home numbers have remained low and flat. Long-term care facility cases averages have increased just slightly from a low of nine cases per day average on July 14 to the 21 cases per day at the start of August.
Daily deaths have been holding steady, averaging 4-5 per day over the weeks since the start of July with no significant changes.
As nursing home deaths accounted for most of the state's death activity to date, the significant decreases in deaths of long-term care residents has been a main driver behind the improvement in Indiana's overall death rate.
The same can't be said for COVID-19 cases in the state, however. While nursing home facility cases have decreased, Indiana continues to see much wider community spread outside of facilities, although those thousands of cases generally do not result in deaths as the younger, healthier patients are better equipped to fight off the virus.
