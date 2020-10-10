INDIANAPOLIS — Since entering Stage 5 of the state’s reopening, representing a full reopening, Indiana has seen a new surge in COVID-19 activity.
Cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths have all increased across the state, a drastic turnaround in just two weeks.
“I keep hearing about cases that could have been prevented if people had taken simple precautions,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said on Wednesday. “I can’t emphasize that enough. Remember that even in Stage 5, we still require social distancing and wearing masks, especially indoors.
“Let’s use the tools we have to keep our state open and our Hoosiers healthy,” Box said.
Whether Indiana was turning a corner before Stage 5 took effect or whether Hoosiers have simply grown lax since the final reopening step is up for debate, but the numbers show that Indiana has seen a considerable shift since Sept. 26.
In the two weeks prior to entering Stage 5, Indiana was averaging about 850 cases per day, about 10.3 deaths per day and had an average positivity rate of just 3.72%, well below the state benchmark of 5%.
A week before the Stage 5 reopening, total hospitalizations for COVID-19 were at 754, a valley point after a slight increase the state saw during July and August.
But since entering Stage 5, the daily numbers have turned.
Indiana is now averaging 1,200 cases per day over the last two weeks — the state had only ever crested 1,200 twice before Sept. 26. The state set new all-time highs three times in the last two weeks, including twice in the past two days.
Average daily deaths have increased to 14.3 deaths per day. That included one day with 30 deaths, the highest one-day total since June.
And positivity has shot up to an average of 5.24% over the past 14 days, an increase of one and a half percentage points. Testing has been up a little bit, but the number of new cases has risen at a larger proportion.
Hospitalizations have been on a steady incline since Sept. 19, rising to a high point of 1,187 on Thursday and sitting at 1,180 on Friday.
Although Indiana had been having daily case counts of 800-1,000 cases per day during August and September, state officials didn’t raise significant alarm bells because cases had shifted primarily toward younger patients, who are less likely to have serious impacts.
However, on Wednesday, Box noted that the significantly higher overall spread of COVID-19 raises the threat for the virus to infiltrate back into more vulnerable populations such as nursing homes or prisons.
The rise in hospitalizations and death count is showing that more high-risk people are again becoming infected, Box said.
Box also warned that now is a bad time for hospitalizations to be on the rise as the state enters the late fall and winter months when other illnesses including flu are more likely to impact the population too.
“We want to ensure we don’t overwhelm our hospital system with flu, COVID or other respiratory illnesses,” Box said.
Overall, the state still has approximately 32% of its available intensive care unit bed space available and has the ability to create more capacity if needed.
ICU capacity in State Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, is slightly lower at 27%.
Local case counts have also been rising more sharply.
DeKalb County has added 101 new cases in 14 days, while Steuben County’s numbers are up 99 in two weeks. Noble County has added 81 cases and LaGrange County has been up 66 cases.
Compared to the two weeks before entering Stage 5, DeKalb had 83 new cases, Steuben County had 58, Noble County added 67 and LaGrange County had just 13 cases.
In an effort to hold the line on COVID-19, Box issued Hoosiers the same advice she’s been providing throughout the pandemic — practice social distancing, wear masks in public, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer and stay home from work or school if you’re sick.
