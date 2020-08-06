KENDALLVILLE — On East Noble’s first day of school Thursday, about 11% of students may be starting their 2020-21 school year in their pajamas.
About 400 students have opted for East Noble’s online-only school experience, and while that sounds like a lot, Superintendent Ann Linson informed school board members Wednesday evening that, actually, more online students might have made it easier for the district to adapt.
Due to COVID-19, the new school year is off to a start unlike any other. East Noble, like most school districts, offered families two options for this year — either in-person classes with some special circumstances at play in the buildings or a totally virtual path, where students will get all their instruction online at home.
As of Wednesday night, almost 9-in-10 opted to come back to buildings, a ratio better than other school districts around the state, Linson said. Some districts have had online cohorts as large as 25% or higher to start the school year.
While Linson noted that she’s of the mindset that in-person learning is the most effective, at the same time she informed board members that because only 11% have opted to stay home, it’s created complications with how to educate those students.
The bottom line — there weren’t enough online enrollments to allow East Noble to devote teachers just to online students all day, every day.
The problem is the biggest at the elementary school level, where there simply weren’t enough virtual learners to allow East Noble to free up one teacher per grade level to instruct just online learners.
For example, if East Noble had a larger virtual enrollment, East Noble could say instead of four teachers teaching four classes at the building, students could be placed into three classes and have one teacher devoted to online students.
“We looked through every grade at every building, every teacher and we really couldn’t,” Linson said. “It’s really difficult for elementary teachers.”
Because of it, elementary school teachers are effectively going to have pull double duty — teaching students in their classrooms during the day and then attending to online students in the afternoon and evening. East Noble will be paying affected teachers a stipend for their extra labor, although Linson acknowledged no one will be “getting rich” off that stipend in comparison to their labor.
“That’s the toughest, hardest group that’s been difficult for us to deal with,” Linson said.
But, that situation isn’t the same at every grade level. East Noble Middle School will actually work the best, because students in the building are all on the same curriculum path. Principal Andy Deming was able to arrange his staff so that core subject teachers will have two periods a day freed up from in-person classes and will be able to devote those periods exclusively to online learners.
“It’s a wonderful model but only the middle school is able to do that because you don’t have the diverse course offerings,” Linson said.
The high school, while having the same kind of scheduling flexibility as the middle school, doesn’t work the same way simply because high schoolers have so many different courses available that it’s not possible to cover all offerings during the day.
East Noble High School will have some core-subject teachers able to break free to work instruct online learners, but it won’t be able to cover the schedule top to bottom.
While Linson said the current state is “not an ideal situation,” the upside to the problem is that, hopefully, some, if not all of those students will return to school buildings at some point this year.
Due to the complications of scheduling, high school students had to commit to at least one trimester at home, then may be able to return for the second or third trimesters.
For younger students, however, when they’re ready to return they should be able to show up at the building and drop into their classroom fairly easily. Because East Noble didn’t set up separate virtual classrooms and is having its teachers treat online learners as part of their normal class size, bringing an elementary schooler back should be fairly seamless.
Linson was hopeful that COVID-19 would subside and that most students would be able to return at the mid-year point, although what happens will depend on how things go with the virus.
That being said, even before East Noble started on Thursday, the district already had students and staff members unable to attend.
“We already have one staff member for sure, might be two staff members, who are quarantined and probably two dozen kids that are home,” Linson said Wednesday. “Now most of them are home because they were exposed, not because they were positive. We did have two or three that were positive.”
As school starts, East Noble will put its virus control procedures on paper to the test. Students and staff who test positive or are exposed via close contact with someone who is will be required to stay home on quarantine up to two weeks.
Linson stressed how critical a role families will play in this process and the most important thing parents can do is keep their kids home if they are sick.
COVID-19 has a long list of possible symptoms and no telltale conditions of its own, so it’s hard to differentiate whether something is truly coronavirus or whether it’s a cold or other ailment.
Symptoms can include fever, cough, cold-like runny or stuffy nose, sore throat and stomach issues among others. Fever is one that Linson said parents should respect and not send their kids to school if they’re running hot. But overall, families should err on the side of caution and not send their students if they are sick.
If a child is sick at school and suspected of having COVID-19, they’ll be pulled out of class and their parents will be called to pick them up, take them home and potentially put on quarantine.
While testing will be encouraged and will be important for the school district to find out who actually does or doesn’t have the virus, quarantines will likely be upheld regardless for students who are exposed but asymptomatic or students who are ill and don’t get tested since about half of cases of COVID-19 present asymptomatically and people can still spread the virus even if they don’t know they have it.
East Noble will relax its enforcement of absence policies because of COVID-19 since it expects many students may be out several more days than usual this year if they’re abiding by the guidelines.
“We need our parents to tell the truth and not send their kids when they’re ill,” Linson said.
Masks are required to start the school year by order of Gov. Eric Holcomb, although Linson informed school board members that doesn’t mean masks need to be on all day.
Based on the state guidance, as long as students are able to maintain 6 feet of space between each other in the classroom, they’ll be able to de-mask and breathe a little easier.
In order to manage this, Linson boiled East Noble’s general policy down to a simple catch phrase — “Stand up, mask up.”
While students are at their desks working, assuming space is maintained, they can take those masks down. But if they get up to move around the room, go to passing period, head out for a bathroom break, go to lunch or recess, etc., they’ll be told to mask up.
“As soon as you stand up to walk around … that mask better be up,” Linson said.
East Noble has purchased 13,500 masks for it’s 3,500 students. Students in grades 3-12 — those required by the state to wear masks at school — will be provided an EN-branded gaiter-style mask that sits around the neck and can be pulled up over the nose and mouth.
Preschool through second grade will be provided child-sized cloth masks from the state. Although those students aren’t technically required to wear masks per the state executive order, East Noble will be teaching and encouraging those students to mask up as well.
An ordering issue occurred with adult-size EN-branded masks for staff, but Linson said those should arrive in about two weeks, but staff members will still be either wearing their own masks or others available through the school.
