INDIANAPOLIS — After two lower-than-average days, COVID-19 case counts around Indiana bounced back up a bit along with a slightly higher positivity rate.
Despite the one-day upswing on Thursday, state officials reported that Indiana is making progress and currently has one of the U.S.'s lowest transmission rates for the virus.
As of Thursday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, 837 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded around the state, an increase from a low 580 figure on Wednesday.
Testing, which was also lower on Wednesday, bounced back too, up above 18,000, which has been average for recent weeks. In total, the one-day positivity rate for Thursday was 4.6%, which is up from the past few days but still below the 5% benchmark that state health officials want to see.
The state recorded six deaths, down after two days of double-digit deaths reported.
On Wednesday's Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Gov. Eric Holcomb noted some modest progress for the state, which the governor strongly attributed to mask usage and ongoing prevention efforts by Hoosiers.
"I don't want that lost on anyone, that what we're doing is working and it's allowing us not just to stay open, allowing us to reopen, but allowing us to do it in a safe way," Holcomb said.
A national study showed that Indiana had one of the nation's lowest R0 — known as R-naught — rates, a mathematical measure that calculates how many other people an infected person is likely to infect. For example, a highly infectious disease like measles has a R0 value of 15, meaning a person infected is likely to infect 15 other people.
Early in the pandemic, COVID-19 was estimated to have an R0 value of between 2 and 3, but on Wednesday, state officials reported Indiana was graded at a R0 of less than 1, making it within the Top 10 lowest spread states in the nation.
That measure of spread is not concrete and can change, so efforts to contain and prevent transmission like those in practice in the U.S. now can reduce that figure.
Box attributed Indiana's good value to those ongoing interventions such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when you're sick.
"The numbers don't lie. The data shows it clearly, Indiana has one of the lowest spread rates in the nation, less than 1, which I was very proud of," she said.
"We want to continue this momentum and make sure folks who have been crushed by this in terms of their savings, their job, their business that we continue to feel the pressure to keep crushing it on our end," Holcomb said. "I wanted to underscore that, that's the proof that we're on the right track and we need to continue to be vigilant."
Locally, COVID-19 case counts continued to rise by small measures.
Noble County led the four-county area in case increase on Thursday, adding six cases. DeKalb County added four cases, followed by Steuben County with two more and LaGrange County, which was unchanged from the day before.
No new deaths were reported in the area. DeKalb County reported its 13th death on Wednesday, making nine deaths in that county since Aug. 24.
The statewide dashboard currently reflects only 11 of the 13 deaths reported by the DeKalb County Health Department. Of those 11 currently tracked by the state, all 11 deaths have been patients older than 60 years.
Two deaths have been people in their 60s, three were in their 70s and the other six patients were 80 years old or older.
Noble County has had 32 deaths overall since March, followed by DeKalb County at 13, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
