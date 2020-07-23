KENDALLVILLE — United Way of Noble County is announcing that it has been approved to receive a $275,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative (ERI) Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which UWNC is a member. These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of selected area human and social service nonprofits on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“UWNC has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades. Even before this crisis, we knew that more than 37% of families in Noble County were not able to make ends meet — despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of Covid-19,” said Tammy Pifer, board chair of UWNC.
The COVID-19 ERI grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related essential/basic needs and critical issues as they emerge. Specifically, UWNC is engaging with representatives from across all Noble County communities to ensure these funds are distributed most effectively.
UWNC’s ERI Fund will meet existing, emergent and long-term needs for Noble County families negatively impacted by this ongoing pandemic.
“Healthy meals, financial support for lost or significantly reduced income, childcare centers striving to continue high quality care for our youngest residents — these just are a few snapshots of the circumstances the ERI funds will improve. Our purpose for this fund is to mitigate adverse impacts related to COVID-19 and support those agencies who are providing direct services for Noble County residents,” said Debi Pfaffenberger, chief executive officer for Noble County’s United Way.
UWNC is accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits in good standing. Interested organizations should consult UWNC’s website for guidance on funding intent and application instructions at www.uwnoble.org/economic-relief-initiative-info.
