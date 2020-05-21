INDIANAPOLIS — Noble and Steuben counties continue to outpace the rest of northeast Indiana in numbers of positive cases of COVID-19, say statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health released Thursday morning.
Noble County saw an increase of five cases on Thursday, taking it to 161 cases, while Steuben County increased by three, advancing to 74 cases. LaGrange County recorded one new case, taking it to 57, and DeKalb County remained the same, 26 cases.
The number of deaths in the four counties remains unchanged, Noble, 20; Steuben and LaGrange, 2 each; and DeKalb, 1.
The Indiana State Department of Health also announced on Thursday that 676 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 29,936 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Thursday, more than 39% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators were available as of Thursday.
A total of 1,764 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 48 over the previous day. Another 149 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 202,995 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 195,738 on Wednesday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 162. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (35), Boone (13), Clinton (22), Delaware (22), Elkhart (67), Hamilton (18), Hendricks (30), Henry (13), Johnson (18), Lake (64), St. Joseph (29), Tippecanoe (11) and White (13). A complete list of cases by county is posted at coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
