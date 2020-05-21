ANGOLA — The Angola/Hogback Lake KOA Holiday, 5251 W. U.S. 20, is now open for leisure camping to Indiana guests following lifted COVID-19 restrictions.
The Angola/Hogback Lake KOA Holiday is one of over 520 open-to-the-public KOA campgrounds in the Kampgrounds of America system in the U.S. and Canada.
“Campground staff are eager to welcome our guests for another season of camping,” said Kampgrounds of America President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “We’ve been helping our locally owned locations with tools to ensure guests and staff can safely kick back and relax at their favorite campgrounds.”
At Angola/Hogback Lake KOA Holiday precautions to ensure the safety of guests and staff include curbside check-in, enhanced cleaning procedures for public areas and accommodations, and enforced social distancing, said a Thursday news release. Recreation equipment such as rental bikes will be sanitized after each use.
The Angola/Hogback Lake KOA Holiday is pet-friendly and has a Kamp K9 dog park.
Some campground amenities such as the pool and beach inflatables will not be available at this time to respect social distancing and local government recreation recommendations.
“Camping, by its very nature, invites us to get outside while being naturally socially distanced,” said O’Rourke. “With the addition of extra procedures and processes we’ve created a great way to get back out there.”
According to KOA’s Special Report: North American Camping & Effects of COVID 19, 46% of travelers, including campers and non-campers, rank camping as a safe travel option. Camping was the highest rated over any other form of travel like hotels, road trips and cruises.
