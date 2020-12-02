ANGOLA — Steuben County hit a new weekly high for COVID-19 case counts on Wednesday but more importantly, the county dropped out of the Red category and back into an Orange rating, showing an improvement with the spread of the coronavirus.
Steuben County recorded 227 new cases of COVID-19 for the one-week period ending Wednesday. The previous high of 222 came on the week ending Nov. 18.
Even though the county did return to Orange, Red restrictions will remain in place because a county must remain in a lower rating for two weeks straight in order for restrictions to ease. Steuben County had been rated Red only one week.
"Although Steuben County is showing improvement in the number and the percent positivity for COVID-19 cases, the recent public health order signed by Dr. Ted J. Crisman, Steuben County Health Officer, is still in effect. Once Steuben County has shown improvement for two consecutive weeks, will the restrictions in the public health order change," said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department.
Steuben County's lower positivity rate this past week, 10.9%, was less than 15%, one of two metrics that can put a county into the Red rating. The previous week it was measured at 15.11%. The positivity rate is a running seven-day average of all tests.
"The Indiana Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 10.90%. The Indiana Department of Health has released today that Steuben County has changed to a composite score of 2.5 or Orange," Walsh said.
Steuben County averaged 32.4 cases of COVID-19 a day this past week. While that is an all-time high, the county is testing more individuals on a weekly basis now that a new, free test site is available in Angola at 501 S. John St., at the southwest edge of Commons Park.
To schedule an appointment, go to scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and click “I do not have an invitation code” to begin the scheduling process. The Steuben County Health Department has also posted a link for scheduling on its webpage.
Meanwhile, the growth of COVID-19 cases has been spread out among demographic groups. The greatest amount of growth in cases last week was in the 40-49 age group, which increased by 40 cases to a total of 236. The 20-29 age group continues to lead all categories with 296, up from 273 the previous week. Second for most amount of cases is the 50-59 age group at 281, followed by 60-69 at 244.
