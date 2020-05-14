LIGONIER — On Wednesday morning, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel signed an executive order detailing reopening the city’s parks and recreation center.
Following Governor Eric Holcomb’s reopening and social distancing guidelines, the city will gradually offer more services throughout the rest of spring and into the summer.
At the beginning of stage three of Holcomb’s plan on May 23, playgrounds will open.
In this stage, which runs approximately from May 23 to June 13, 100 people or fewer are allowed to gather.
Cabin and pavilion rentals will be available at Ligonier’s parks starting May 26, right after Memorial Day.
Later in stage three, on June 6, the Ligonier Farmers Market will open.
Until the start of stage five around Independence Day, the rec center and the splash pad in Kenney Park will be closed. The rec center will be closed for longer because of the holiday weekend and is set to reopen July 6.
The executive order also requires people to follow social distancing guidelines laid out by the governor’s office.
