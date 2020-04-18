LAGRANGE — Stay at home.
That continues to be the message from Dr. Tony Pechin to the people of LaGrange County. Pechin, the LaGrange County Health Officer, delivered that message Thursday morning in a post he made on the health department’s Facebook page. It’s the second time since the coronavirus pandemic landed in LaGrange County that Pechin delivered a Facebook statement.
“I hope you’re doing well,” he started.
Pechin is leading LaGrange County’s fight against the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Board of Health reported that there are 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in LaGrange County. Seventy-seven people have been tested locally, and COVID-19 has been attributed to one death.
Pechin told viewers that he’s thankful most people in LaGrange County are adhering to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines about staying at home, practicing social distancing when they do go out in public, and hand washing. However, he admitted he fears that LaGrange County has yet to see the worst of the pandemic.
“I’m thankful that most people are quarantining, and social distancing, he said.
“We have not yet seen a surge in cases (of COVID-19). It is expected in the next few weeks.”
Pechin said health department officials can’t accurately estimate how many coronavirus infections are spread throughout the community because of a lack of testing.
“It’s difficult to access the spread of the virus and how much is actually around the community because our testing is so limited, he said.
Pechin also pointed out that the disease can be asymptomatic, allowing people to spread the infection without knowing.
Pechin did, however, issue a stern warning to anyone looking to treat this disease with natural cures or treatments.
“Despite what many snake oil salesmen and TV personalities will tell you, there is not yet a curative or preventive medicine for this virus,” he said in the video. “Don’t believe locally purchased natural products work for anything other than making your wallet smaller.”
Like other health care professionals, Pechin took time to stress that self-isolation and simply limiting contact with other people by staying at home are still the best preventative measure against the coronavirus.
“So, isolation is our best treatment,” Pechin continued. “Our local cases can be traced to knowingly not practicing social distancing. Driving a transport van, going to gatherings, visiting family. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Amish or Hispanic, rich or poor, Christian or Muslim, black or white, this virus doesn’t care.”
He also cautioned people about ending their isolation too quickly or trying to guess when the pandemic will be over.
“The good news is, the quarantine is working,” he said. “So keep it up please.”
Pechin also urged viewers to wear a facemask when they are around other people.
“If you must go out, wear a mask,” he said. “Cloth masks are fine, they reduce droplet spread. Wash those regularly. Clean your hands after removing your mask. You can have the virus and no symptoms so anybody can potentially spread the disease. Wash your hands with either soap and water or an alcohol based hand gel. Make sure you do it for a few minutes.
He also urged people to avoid any groups.
“Don’t meet with groups of people. They said at one time you can meet with groups of less than 10. No. Don’t meet with groups of people in any way. Greeting people outdoors at a distance of 10 feet is fine.”
He also cautioned parents to keep a close eye on their children and their health.
“Children can easily spread the disease like all viruses,” Pecin said. “And they can get seriously ill, so isolate them as well.”
Pechin told viewers that the LaGrange County Health Department is now updating its website and Facebook page and using those platforms to provide people with lists of links for local sources of aid.
“If you have people in need, please take time to review it periodically,” he said of those pages.
Pechin also said the health department would try to “act as a clearing house” for distributing cloth masks.
“So, if you’re making extras, we will accept them,” he explained. “And if you need one, we will try to share one with you.”
Next, he talked about trying to help those at greatest risk from COVID-19 stay safe.
“We’ve also begun the process of trying to connect help with picking up groceries for those folks who shouldn’t be in the grocery store,” Pechin said. He said that process is still a work in progress.
Pechin also expressed his concern for the mental health of people in isolation and quarantine. He added that he’s talked to many people who told him they feel a sense of depression during this pandemic, saying he understands their emotions.
His prescription for that depression is asking people to reach to their neighbors by phone or text message and offer them a few words of encouragement. Pechin said that kind of encouragement can be a big help at a time like this.
Finally, he warned people against paying too much attention to what politicians when looking for information about the coronavirus and COVID-19.
“Politicians don’t know anything about health care and infectious disease,” he said. “I urge to use the CDC website, the state’s Department of Health website, your local doctor’s website, and us at the health department.”
