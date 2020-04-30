INDIANAPOLIS — If you may have been exposed to COVID-19, a two-week quarantine is in your future, regardless of whether you test negative for the virus or not.
That will likely be a new reality for many Hoosiers in the future as workers head back to the job while coronavirus is still afoot in communities.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced a major new initiative to expand contact tracing in the state, bringing on 500 workers to staff a call center poised with contacting COVID-19 positive patients as well as anyone they may have exposed to the virus.
Contact tracing means tracking backward who a person known to have COVID-19 had close contact with and then contacting those people and directing them to go into quarantine in an effort to prevent chaining transmission of the highly communicable coronavirus.
Tracing will be a key piece of Indiana’s strategy for trying to maintain control of coronavirus in a reopened economy.
But what that means is that people who are exposed are going to have abide by two-week long quarantines if they’re identified as a close contact of someone known to have the virus.
Box reiterated Thursday in response to a question from KPC Media Group that testing for COVID-19 has limitations in two ways — first it’s not as accurate at picking up the virus for someone who is in an early infection and second, it’s only a single snapshot in time.
Basically, just because a test reads negative right now doesn’t necessarily mean a person doesn’t have COVID-19.
COVID-19 has an incubation period — the time that it takes between picking up the infection and becoming symptomatic — of up two weeks, although most people develop within about a week. As the virus multiplies in the body and the body “sheds” more of the virus, it then becomes more likely to be detected on a test.
So a person who tests negative could just be too early in the infection to be detected and may develop over the next few days and become contagious.
“They need to go in quarantine. Just because I test them at the beginning of that quarantine doesn’t mean I can let them out of quarantine,” Box said.
While on quarantine, people will be asked to monitor themselves and if they begin to develop symptoms, they will need to reach out to health care providers and may need to be tested.
If, over 14 days a person remains asymptomatic, that person would be safe to return to work and public spaces because either they didn’t contract the virus or, if they had, that it had been an asymptomatic case that would have since cleared.
Federal coronavirus relief programs do offer paid sick leave for COVID-19 related causes, so it’s likely that being ordered into quarantine would be covered with pay if a person is unable to work from home.
One other aspect that people may need to consider, however, is whether quarantine will affect other people in their household.
If, for example, a person is identified as having been a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and ordered to quarantine at home, will that impact the ability of other people in the household to safely go to work or out of the house?
Box said the issue of “where do you stop?” is a valid consideration. Someone in quarantine at home should try to remain separated as much as possible from other household members in an effort to prevent spread.
However, as the firsthand account recently at a statewide interview with central Indiana Dr. Ram Yeleti illustrated, that’s not always as easy as it sounds.
Yeleti, a physician executive for Community Health Network who contracted COVID-19, said he isolated in a room of his house and had meals dropped off outside his bedroom door. Even with those precautions, however, his wife ended up contracting the disease and become ill enough to require hospitalization.
Quarantines will also be a reality because there are still very open questions about immunity.
Answering a question from a different media outlet, Box said how much immunity a person who has cleared a COVID-19 infection gets is not well-documented. There is “no good study” to answer that at this time, Box said.
“We don’t know about reinfection. If you look at other SARS viruses, the immunity seems to be pretty good but this is a novel virus,” Box said.
While many people are looking forward to wider availability of antibody testing, which would show whether a person has previously contracted the virus and developed immune cells because of it, that doesn’t necessarily they can’t be reinfected.
“Even when we get antibody testing back … we don’t know it shows you have immunity,” Box said. “The antibody testing is very academically interesting, but it’s a little bit difficult to tell people they can be confident and brazen to go back out there and not be reinfected.”
