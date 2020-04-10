ANGOLA — Four people who had contracted COVID-19 in Steuben County have recovered from the illness, the Steuben County Health Department reported on Friday.
“A patient that is considered in recovery has been medically cleared by their provider or released from medical care,” said an update from the Health Department. “These patients are following the guidance from medical professionals and the State Department of Health in regard to quarantine and isolation requirements.”
Steuben County held steady at 12 COVID-19 positive cases, the same cumulative total reported Thursday.
No additional information about any of the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws.
Meanwhile, the Steuben County Health department continues to work with community partners on providing guidance and acquiring protective equipment for healthcare workers at risk for the highest exposure.
The Health Department is calling on the community to donate any extra personal protective equipment supplies in original, unopened packaging. The collection of these supplies will be distributed across our community partners as needed.
The Health Department is accepting donations of the following items:
• Disposable gowns
• N95/KN-95 respirator face masks
• Disposable face masks or cloth face masks
• Coveralls/scrubs
• Disinfectant wipes and liquids
• General-purpose hand sanitizing gel
If you have any questions about coronavirus or COVID-19, contact the Health Department during normal business hours at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For coronavirus or COVID-19 information and screening, please call the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital COVID-19 Resource Screening line 24 hours a day at 667-5555.
